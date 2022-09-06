Netflix’s Arcane Series Wins Animation Emmy Award

Arcanethe popular Netflix animated series based on the League of Legends video game won the Outstanding Animated Program award at the Emmy’s Creative Arts ceremony, on top of the three other animation related trophies it earned earlier this year.

This is the first time a streaming-exclusive show has won the award, despite increasing competition in recent years. Arcane beat another exclusive streaming, Marvel’s What If…? (available to watch on Disney Plus), as well as non-streaming offers from Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Rick and Morty to the battle. In previous years, there were entries from other Netflix animated shows, such as: Big mouth and BoJack Horseman, nominated for the award.

The series was released in November 2021 in collaboration with League developer Riot Games. It focuses on a handful of characters from the popular MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), including orphaned sisters Vi and Jinx, their childhood friend Ekko, and bickering inventors Jayce and Viktor. The award-winning episode is the sixth in the series, titled “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down.”

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke accepted the award at the ceremony and is quoted via Deadline say, “Thank you for this. It’s a big deal for us because we come from video games. It’s great to see the world embrace our characters.”

Fans of the series should be relieved to hear that a second season is in the works, despite Animation from Netflix which took place earlier this year due to a drop in subscribers, although there’s no word on an expected release date. For those who can’t wait for an extra Arcane repair, view the Bridging the gap documentary series on Riot Game’s YouTube channel about how the show was made.