Netflix will launch its ad-supported tier in November, report claims

Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier is launching earlier than expected, reports show.

According to insider sources, Netflix will launch the new tier on November 1 in multiple countries, including the UK, US, Canada, France and Germany.

While it remains unclear how much the new ad-supported version will cost, it will be cheaper than the lowest-priced ad-free tier (Basic), which costs £6.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 in the US.

Netflix had originally said it would launch ads in 2023, but it is said to have pushed this date forward due to declining subscriber numbers.

It also wants to introduce ads before streaming rival Disney+ releases its own ad-supported tier in the US on December 8.

It’s already known that Netflix has been working with Microsoft on its first subscription tier with ads, but so far the release date has remained unclear.

Wall Street Journal and Variety both reported on the news of the release date, with the latter attributing “industry sources notified of the streamer’s plans.”

Netflix also reportedly charges “premium prices” from brands to advertise on its platform, capitalizing on advertisers’ strong interest in connecting its products to Netflix’s broad audience.

Netflix charges advertisers around $65 (£56) for reaching 1,000 viewers, which is significantly higher than most other streaming platforms.

Netflix declined to comment to MailOnline about the reports.

Since its inception 15 years ago, Netflix has refused to include commercials in its offerings, but that has all changed as of this year.

In April, Netflix announced it would be abandoning its resistance to ads after it was announced it had lost 200,000 subscribers worldwide in the first three months of the year.

At the time, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed in a profit call that the platform would introduce ads in the “next year or two.”

In May, Netflix told its employees it would introduce ads earlier than expected — by the end of the year, The New York Times revealed.

“Yeah, it’s fast-paced and ambitious and it’s going to take some compromises,” Netflix said in a note to employees, seen by The New York Times.

Netflix added 8.3 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021. But in the two consecutive quarters, subscribers have been lost, not gained

Netflix’s streaming rival Disney+ will also introduce an ad-supported subscription tier for US customers on December 8, 2022

Every major streaming company except Apple has or has announced an ad-supported service. It’s not for nothing that people want cheaper options.’

In July, Netflix announced that it had lost nearly 1 million subscribers in the second quarter of the year, almost five times as many as in the first quarter.

In a letter to shareholders At the time, Netflix said it would launch a new tier of ad subscription in early 2023, starting with “the handful of markets where ad spend is significant.”

This was even though it had reportedly told its employees that ads would be released by the end of 2022.

The Los Gatos, California streaming company has not announced how much the new ad-supported version will cost, although it will be cheaper than the lowest-priced ad-free tier (Basic), which costs £6.99 per month.

But it will not be free, meaning customers will have to endure advertising in addition to paying a monthly subscription fee.

In addition, the new ad tier will not have access to Netflix’s entire content library, co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed in July.

“Today we can include the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix in the ad-supported tier,” Sarandos said at the time.

“There are some things that don’t – we’re in talks with the studios – but if we launched the product today, the members in the ad tier would have a great experience.

“We’ll remove some additional content, but certainly not all of it, but we don’t think it’s a material barrier to the business.”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos (pictured) revealed in July that the new ad tier won’t be able to access Netflix’s entire content library

NETFLIX’S UK PRICES – Base: £6.99 (one screen at a time) – Standard: £10.99 (two screens at once, HD available) – Premium: £15.99 (four screens simultaneously, Ultra HD available) More information: Netflix.com

BBC-produced content may be excluded from the tier, as the license fee prohibits the BBC from having ads supporting its programs.

Last month, a code noted by Steve Moser in Netflix’s iPhone app suggests that the ad layer also blocks the ability to download content.

“Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads,” according to the text in the app, which Moser shared Bloomberg.

The code also suggests that users can’t skip ads, and playback controls aren’t available during ad breaks, Moser added.

If the November 1 launch date is correct, more details about the ad level will likely be revealed in the coming weeks, such as pricing and when exactly ads will play during the user experience.

Ads may only appear when content begins and ends, or may play at varying intervals throughout the duration of the movie or TV show.

Netflix users subscribed to Basic, Standard, or Premium tiers won’t see ads, although it’s likely that these tiers will see more price increases in the near future.

Netflix’s streaming rival Disney+ will also release its own ad-supported subscription on December 8 for US viewers and for viewers in other markets next year.

In the US, Disney+ currently costs $7.99 per month, but this will be the price of the new ad-supported tier when it arrives.

Meanwhile, the existing Disney+ tier that has no ads will increase $3 per month from $7.99 to a hefty $10.99.

Since Disney+ in the UK costs £7.99 per month, it is assumed that the UK price will also increase by £3 per month when the new ad tier arrives.

Disney+ has a large number of hugely popular and extensive content libraries, including Star Wars, Marvel and Disney movies, as well as The Simpsons and some exclusive series, including the eight-hour Beatles documentary.