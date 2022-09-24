Netflix Tudum 2022: the biggest news and trailers

For the second year in a row, Netflix held a live streaming event called Tudum to show off some of its biggest upcoming movies, TV shows, and now games. (Although the names are the same, this Tudum has nothing to do with the struggling fansite also operated by Netflix.) There were a few notable absences from the 2022 edition – still waiting to hear or see anything about season 2 of Arcane – but there were plenty of big names too. That includes news about two different witcher shows, trailers for Enola Holmes and Blades offand the surprising launch of an outstanding indie game.

If you missed the show, here are the biggest reveals.

Enola Holmes 2 has a new trailer

The gang is all the way back in the sequel to Enola Holmes, in which Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are once again seen as Holmes’ siblings, but this time Enola is a detective in her own right. The new film will begin streaming on November 4.

A first look at spy thriller Heart of stone

Gal Gadot stars in new action thriller for Netflix, with Heart of stone, which also features Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. In the new clip, Gadot describes the film as a “super grounded, raw action thriller”. It will be released on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Queen Charlotte plays in a Bridgerton spin-off

Given the enormous success of Bridgerton, it’s no surprise that Netflix is ​​expanding it with a spin-off. In Tudum, the streamer showed a clip of the first such project, called a prequel Queen Charlotte.

Here’s something with Thing in Wednesday

We’ve already seen a few trailers for Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off from Tim Burton starring Jenna Ortega in the title role. But the latest clip focuses on something very important: Thing, the conscious hand. The series will begin streaming on Netflix on November 23.

A look behind the scenes at Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

We already knew that del Toro’s take on Pinocchio – not to be confused with the live-action Disney movie – was going to be wonderful, thanks to early trailers. But Netflix’s latest clip gives a brief taste of how the fantastic stop-motion world was brought to life. The film will begin streaming on December 9.

Jennifer Lopez is a hit man in the mother

Not much else to say about it the mother other than Jennifer Lopez looks incredibly cool as a hit man coming out of hiding to rescue a daughter she had to give up. That premise alone is enough to get me tuned in when the movie starts streaming in May 2023.

The Witcher: Blood Origin. Image: Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin coming in December

We didn’t get to see anything new from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh. But we did learn something important: the show will hit Netflix in December. In the meantime, you can watch the first trailer here.

They cloned Tyrone resembling a lot of pleasure

Jamie Foxx succeeds day shift with what appears to be a different mix of genre action and comedy. They cloned Tyrone sees Foxx team up with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as they “follow the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this meaty mystery caper.” It is listed as ‘coming soon’.

Henry Cavill in Season 2 of The Witcher. Image: Netflix

Season 3 of The Witcher coming in summer 2023

Like Blood originWe actually didn’t get to see any footage of the third season of The Witcher. But Netflix has confirmed that Season 3 is expected to debut next summer.

Ox free is out now on Netflix games

Netflix’s gaming push continues today with the launch of Ox freea supernatural mystery game that first launched in 2016. The game’s Netflix launch comes not long after the streamer is purchased Ox free developer Night School Studio.

Another look at Glass Onion: A Knife Mystery

We’re still a long way from the December debut of Glass Onion: A Knife Mystery, but at least we have this new clip to make the wait a little more bearable. This one shows off the star-studded cast and some particularly devious puzzle boxes.

The school for good and evil keeps looking good… and bad

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The school for good and evil continues to look impressive, and the latest clip gets assistance from Billie Eilish to help set the dark mood. The film is directed by Paul Feig and is set to hit Netflix on October 19.

Hell bound coming back for season 2

Netflix has released a very short – but suitably dark and gory – teaser confirming that Hell bound returns for a second season. It’s not a huge surprise given the way Season 1 ended, but unfortunately there’s no word on when it will be available to stream.

A high-octane clip from Robbery: Koreathe second part

When Money Robbery: Korea – Joint Economic Area debuted earlier this year, it wasn’t a complete show — and now we’ve got a good look at the upcoming part 2. And while it doesn’t have a release date yet, Netflix says the new episodes are coming “soon.”

A very short unreleased clip of squid game