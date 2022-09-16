Netflix star Ava Michelle breaks down in tears as she issues warning about dangers of fentanyl

Netflix actress Ava Michelle has shared a stark warning about the dangers of fentanyl in an emotional video, a year after she suffered the tragic loss of her brother from an accidental overdose.

The 20-year-old actress, from Michigan, collapsed describing the country’s fentanyl crisis while explaining that her 23-year-old brother Devan died of drug poisoning in February 2021.

In the powerful video, the Tall Girl star tries to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug, which is often found in other drugs and causes fatal accidents.

Ava talked about the dangers of fentanyl a year after she suffered the tragic loss of her brother Devan from an accidental overdose

The 20-year-old Michigan actress collapsed as she described the country’s fentanyl crisis while explaining that her 23-year-old brother Devan died of drug poisoning

In the powerful video, she tries to make people aware of the dangers of the drug, which is often combined with other drugs and causes fatal accidents.

“I finally had to make this video because I’m just so done hearing everything else,” she said.

“I’m so done hearing about deaths from COVID, when fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death in people between the ages of 18 and 45.”

She added that there are many people who have no idea what the potent opioid is, and admitted she didn’t know about it until her brother “died from fentanyl poisoning.”

The star then burst into tears before adding that many other families have “lost so many wonderful people because of” [fentanyl].’

Ava wiped her tears, explaining that she wanted to make the video to “educate” and “stop people from making this choice.”

She explained that “175 people a day” die from fentanyl poisoning.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration or the DEA, fentanyl is a synthetic drug developed for pain relief in cancer patients.

The opioid is said to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and because of its potent action and is often abused.

Fentanyl is usually added to heroin to increase potency, or is disguised as extremely potent heroin.

She added that there are many people who have no idea what the potent opioid is, admitting she knew nothing about it until her brother “died from fentanyl poisoning.”

Ava wiped her tears and explained that she wanted to make the video to ‘educate’ and ‘stop people from making this choice’

According to the DEA, fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the country and just two milligrams is considered a lethal amount

One Pill Can Kill: How Fentanyl Quickly Became the World’s Deadliest Drug According to the Drug Enforcement Administration or the DEA, fentanyl is a synthetic drug developed for pain relief in cancer patients. The opioid is said to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and is often misused because of its potent action. Fentanyl is mainly mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills similar to other prescription opioids.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is considered two milligrams and poisons one person every 8.57 minutes, killing 175 people every day.

Accidental overdose deaths occur when drug users buy heroin without knowing they are actually buying fentanyl.

The drug is mainly manufactured in China and Mexico and shipped across borders.

In her video, Ava adds that the drug is “illegally sold by threading it into drugs or selling it in its pure form.”

According to the CDCFentanyl is mainly mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills similar to other prescription opioids.

“Any drug you buy that isn’t prescribed can be laced with fentanyl,” the actress said.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is considered two milligrams.

Fentanyl poisons one person every 8.57 minutes and kills 175 people every day.

Drug trafficking organizations often distribute the potent opioid by kilogram, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

The drug is extremely deadly, as the actress explains that it can kill someone “whether swallowed, inhaled or just touched.”

The actress then describes the tragic case of six Florida students who overdosed on drugs.

According to the Tampa Bay Timessix college students overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl in March 2022.

Two of the overdose students had not taken the drug, but suffered an overdose after performing CPR on the first overdose victims.

The actress ends her video by begging her more than 2.5 million followers to educate themselves about the dangers of fentanyl so they don’t have to suffer the pain of losing a loved one the same way she did.

“If you decide to take drugs and you want to get them off the street, there are test kits in many states that can increase your chances, but honestly, guys, know how tough your decision is,” she says near the end of her study. video.

The drug is extremely deadly as the actress (pictured with her mother and brother) explains that it can kill someone “whether swallowed, inhaled or just touched”

The lethal amount of heroin is equivalent to about 30 milligrams; while just three milligrams is more than enough to kill an average-sized adult man

Ava has previously opened up about her brother’s death, noting that he was an amazing person who ‘always wanted to do good’

The star has previously spoken out about the ill effects of her brother’s death.

In an interview with PEOPLE Ava said, “It was very unexpected and clearly an accident. It’s still hard to share, but I think it’s important.’

She added that she is “super passionate” about spreading awareness about the drug and added that she would be starting her “foundation of her own” soon.

After Devan’s death, Ava and her mother, Jeanette Cota, 48, launched a clothing line inspired by Devan called Identified, which he says he named.

“The night before he died, he was talking about this phrase that we all wanted to do together, and he called it the night before he died.

“He sat there talking about how much we struggle to find our identity in this world because society just makes it hard for us.

“They think we can be pigeonholed, but we’re all different, and we’re all human, and so we should all just be identified as human,” she told PEOPLE.

She concluded the interview by saying that her brother “always wanted to do good” and that she had “a lot” to learn from him.”