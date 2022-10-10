Netflix sparks fury with plans to show Prince Philip ‘pursuing an affair’ with friend in The Crown

Netflix has been furious after it emerged it could show scenes of Prince Philip pursuing an affair with close friend Penny Knatchbull in The Crown’s new series.

The hit show, one of the streaming giant’s most popular programs, will return to screens on November 9 with concerns from some royal observers about this season’s content.

The sun reports that one of the storylines in upcoming episodes will be “intimate scenes” between the late Duke of Edinburgh and Burma’s 30-year-younger Countess Mountbatten.

It’s thought the couple will touch hands as Philip talks about his marriage, in a move that has been labeled “cruel nonsense” by the late Queen’s former press secretary.

Dickie Arbiter, who was Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s spokesman from 1988 to 2000, told the publication that it was distasteful that such scenes would take place just weeks after her funeral.

Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull had a friendship for decades after they bonded over their love of carriage rides. Here they are pictured at the Windsor Horse Show in 2009

In the new season of The Crown, Philip will have an affair with Countess Mountbatten of Burma, it is reported. Pictured here is the couple sitting in their car at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

‘Just weeks after the nation placed Her Majesty next to Prince Philip, this is very distasteful and, frankly, cruel nonsense,” he said.

“The truth is that Penny has been a friend of the whole family for a long time. Netflix isn’t interested in people’s feelings.”

Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward added: ‘It’s in extremely bad taste.

‘This is fiction. He wouldn’t discuss his marriage with anyone in a million years. The royals probably won’t look at it for their own sanity

A Netflix source told MailOnline that reports of next season’s content are “pure speculation.”

Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.

Prince Philip is played by veteran actor Sir Jonathan Pryce (pictured) in the new season of The Crown

Penny Knatchbull is played by British actress Natascha McElhone in what is expected to be the penultimate season of the Netflix show

Called the “second most important woman” in his life, Philip bonded with Penny, who is now 69, because of their mutual love of carriage rides and had a friendship spanning decades.

Philip is said to have supported Penny when her five-year-old daughter Leonora died of kidney cancer.

Penny, aka Lady Romsey and Lady Brabourne, was a regular visitor to Wood Farm, the cottage on the edge of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the Prince spent much of his time after retiring from the United States in August 2017. public life.

She was the only non-relative to be invited to his intimate funeral of 30 people last year, reflecting the important role she played in the Duke’s life.

In fact, the Countess had such a close relationship with the Queen and Philip that the palace staff reportedly nicknamed her “and too” because no guest list was considered complete without her.

The Duke of Edinburgh is said to have supported the Countess after her five-year-old daughter died of kidney cancer. Here the couple is pictured walking together with her husband Lord Brabourne in the background

Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma was the only non-royal invited to Prince Philip’s funeral. Here she is pictured during Thanksgiving service for him in March this year

The companion of the Duke of Edinburgh, one of his closest confidants, Countess Mountbatten of Burma (pictured together in 1975)

She also attended the Queen’s funeral last month, another sign of her close ties to the royal family.

Penny is played by British actress Natascha McElhone in what will be the penultimate season of The Crown.

Many of her scenes will be opposite Sir Jonathan Pryce, who takes on the role of Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith to play Prince Philip.

The Sun reports that in an episode of the upcoming season, the Duke of Edinburgh will teach Penny carriage, while revealing his marriage has its “issues”.

Imelda Staunton joins the cast for the show’s fifth season, who will play Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while Dominic West will play Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, Princess of Wales.