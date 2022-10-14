Netflix shares first official snap of Charles and Diana with Prince William and Harry

Netflix has shared its first official glimpse of Charles, Diana, William and Harry together as a family in season five of The Crown.

The photos, which were posted on the show’s official social media pages, showed the now king, played by Dominic West in the series, with his late wife, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and their children Prince William (Timothee Samborand) and Harry (Teddy ) Hawley.)

In the snap, the family can be seen on screen smiling while sitting aboard a boat. The scene is believed to depict the couple’s holiday to Italy with their children in 1997.

The family vacation in Italy will be part of the series, despite their ailing marriage, in 1991 Charles and Diana took William and Harry on a yacht trip together

Charles and Diana took a ‘second honeymoon’ in 1991 with their two children before separating and finally divorcing in 1996

Timothee will portray Prince William, while Teddy, seven, has been cast as his younger brother Harry after reports show bosses were struggling to find redheaded actors.

According to The suna source said: ‘Netflix bosses wanted to make sure they had the right actors for the role as the young royals are so famous and in the public eye so much at that age.

“They took their time and found Teddy and Timothee, who they hope will be warmly received. They are becoming household names in their own right.’

Harry was previously played by Arran Tinker in the fourth series, but only briefly, while William was portrayed by Lucas Barber Grant. MailOnline has contacted a Netflix spokesperson for comment.

Timothee Samborand will play a young Prince William in the show, just like the prince, he is an avid soccer player

Teddy Hawley is set to play a young Prince Harry according to The Sun, bosses considered dyeing a child actor’s hair red so he has enough resemblance to the Duke of Sussex until they found Teddy

Like the prince he plays, Timothee is believed to be a keen footballer who plays for Rockslane Chiswick U11s. He is also a talented writer who received a category 5 commendation for a poem he wrote during lockdown in Chiswick Book Festival’s 10th Young People’s Poetry Competition last year.

It was previously said there was a shortage of ginger-haired actors to play Prince Harry when casting agents went on the hunt earlier this year.

The new series also shows Camilla and Charles courting after their divorce, in this photo released by Netflix the pair look up at a fireworks display together

According to The Sun, bosses considered dyeing a child actor’s hair red so that he sufficiently resembles the Duke of Sussex.

The final two series of The Crown will cover the history of the royal family through the 1990s and into 2003, but it is not yet known which moments will be seen.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles actors Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West were spotted filming new scenes for The Crown series 5 in Palma de Mallorca on Tuesday.

Elizabeth, 31, was joined on location by Dominic, 51, as they boarded the prestigious Christina O yacht off the coast of the Balearic Islands, in scenes which recreated the royal couple’s family trip to Italy in 1991 – which took place a year before the couple divorced.

The Crown, Series Five Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II (left) and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (right) the Queen called 1992 her ‘annus horribilis’ after the fire at Windsor Castle and divorce news

During the Nineties, Princess Diana and Prince Charles had embarked on a holiday with their children Prince William and Harry, then eight and six, with the family reuniting for a cruise on Charles’ beloved Alexandra yacht, despite the couple only months away from breaking off their marriage.

There are several poignant moments which could be used in the upcoming series, including the Queen giving a speech on the 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, calling the year an ‘annus horriblis’.

She referred to the breakdown of three of her children’s marriages; Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles’ divorce from Princess Diana.

Other notable events during the period included a fire at Windsor Castle, her golden wedding anniversary in 1997 and the death of Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother and Princess of Wales.