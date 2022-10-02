Netflix ‘renews Heartbreak High with a second season’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Netflix has quietly renewed Australia’s Heartbreak High reboot for a second season, the claim reports.

According to The Sunday Telegraphbosses at the streaming giant are eager to capitalize on Heartbreak High’s massive success after it became a worldwide hit on the platform.

The hit, inspired by the iconic 90s series of the same name, reached the sixth most-streamed show worldwide on the streaming giant, reaching top ten status in 43 countries around the world.

Heartbreak High has been renewed for a second season after becoming a worldwide hit for Netflix, according to a report in The Sunday Telegraph. Pictured: The cast of Heartbreak High reboot

Set at an Australian secondary school, the series received 18,250,000 views in the past week alone.

The series is most popular in Australia, Great Britain, America and parts of Africa.

The show’s rapid success silences those who criticized the show early for making it seem “too awake” by the diverse cast.

Netflix announced earlier this year that it is reviving the show for a new generation. (Pictured: Original Heartbreak High actors Rel Hunt, Lara Cox and Callan Mulvey)

While the cast includes racially mixed, non-binary, and even autistic characters, its strong storylines and sharp writing make it far from just a showcase of diversity.

The original Heartbreak High was a popular 1990s teen drama set in the fictional Hartley High, with plots addressing racism, human rights, and other real-life issues.

Netflix announced earlier this year that it is reviving the show for a new generation.

The original Heartbreak High was a popular 1990s teen drama set in the fictional Hartley High, with plots addressing racism, human rights, and other real-life issues. It made stars of many young actors, including Ada Nicodemou and Salvatore Coco (pictured)

The reboot had been criticized in some quarters as a “wakeful” update to the 90s high school drama that made Callan Mulvey and Ada Nicodemou household names.

Original Heartbreak High star Salvatore Coco has given the show his endorsement.

‘I thought it was fantastic. There were concerns that it would be too “awake”. But no, it touched the subjects and wasn’t in your face,” he said on the TV Blackbox podcast.