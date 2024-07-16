Netflix makes a huge mistake with a One Day post to celebrate St. Swithin’s Day, while all the fans say the same thing

One Day fans have slammed Netflix for a “massive spoiler alert” after the streaming giant made a major faux pas in a social media post celebrating St Swithin’s Day.

The 14-part series first launched on February 8 and stars Ambika Mod, 28, as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall, 27, as Dexter Mayhew.

An adaptation of David Nicholls’ 2009 best-selling novel, the popular romantic comedy, which has racked up millions of views, follows Emma and Dexter, who meet on their last day of university on July 15, 1988.

Each episode of One Day revisits the couple on that same date, called St. Swithin’s Day, over the years.

St. Swithin’s Day, according to folklore, predicts the weather for the following days, meaning that if it rained on July 15, it will rain for the next 50 days.

Ambika Mod, 28, as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall, 27, as Dexter Mayhew in the 14-part Netflix series One Day

Netflix’s social media posts from July 15 of this year have sparked backlash from some fans.

Fans were upset that there was no point in watching the hit TV series after Neflix’s social media post.

The old tale is used as a metaphor for Emma and Dexter’s relationship in the series.

A post on X/Twitter yesterday included photos of Leo Woodall as Dexter and read: ‘I noticed Emma and Dex met today.

“I realize that Emma died today.”

Many fans commented how the post had “spoiled” the show for them, as it revealed a large part of the plot.

One said, “Well, you’ve ruined it.”

Another added: “I’ve read the book and seen the series, but I’m sure not everyone has seen it yet. Why are you tweeting that spoiler? Social media is a failure.”

Someone else commented: ‘Well thanks, I can now take this off my watchlist!’

One user said: “Wow! Should have included a spoiler warning.”

This comes as One Day author David Nicholls yesterday paid tribute to Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod as the “best Dex and Em possible” to mark St Swithin’s Day.

David took to X/Twitter to thank fans for all the support for his book and subsequent TV series.

She shared previously unseen clips from the production of the show, posting: ‘It’s 15th July, St Swithin’s Day, 34 years since Em and Dex climbed Arthur’s Seat, and I wanted to pop in and say a huge thank you to all the readers, booksellers, publishers and now viewers.

‘I’m enormously grateful to the team who made the show with such care and passion, and… to Nicole Taylor and her writing team, to everyone at and of course to Ambika and Leo, and to the best Dex and Em possible.’

He added: “I feel very lucky to be working with such wonderful friends and colleagues. I hope it won’t be too cold on St Swithin’s Day. Thank you!”