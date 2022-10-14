Netflix to launch a cheaper service in Australia after losing subscribers

Netflix is ​​rolling out a cheaper service in Australia and 11 other countries after losing millions of subscribers in the first half of the year.

The ‘Basic with Ads’ option will cost $6.99, which is four dollars less than the streaming giant’s regular basic plan.

But the new service, which launches Nov. 3, will force subscribers to endure about four to five minutes of ads per hour.

Users will not be able to download content and there will also be a ‘limited’ number of movies and TV shows not available on the plan due to licensing restrictions.

Netflix introduces new Basic with Ads plan, which costs $6.99 per month and has ads every hour (stock image)

Netflix’s ‘Basic with Ads’ option is also slated to launch in the US, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the UK.

The streaming giant lost a whopping 1.2 million subscribers internationally in the first half of 2022 through June, with 220.7 million paying subscribers at the end of the month.

This included a loss of 200,000 during the first three months of the year and 970,000 from April to June.

It was the first time Netflix had reported a drop in customers since it was first introduced 15 years ago.

The significant loss of customers prompted the streaming platform to introduce an ad-supported tier that was cheaper than any of its other plans.

Industry insiders suspected that Netflix had also wanted to introduce ads before streaming rival Disney+ releases its own ad-supported tier on December 8.

In July, Netflix announced that they had lost almost 1 million subscribers in the second quarter of the year – almost five times the amount lost in the first quarter.

The company expects to add one million new customers when it reports its third-quarter earnings next week.

The cheaper service will launch in Australia on November 3. That will be $4 less than the platform’s current base package (stock image)

Netflix recorded a loss of 1.2 million customers in the first half of 2022. It was the first time the streaming service reported a drop in subscribers

Netflix prices in Australia Basics with ads: $6.99 (Available November 3, 2022) Basic: $10.99 (supports one device) Standard: $16.99 (supports two devices) Premium: $22.99 (supports four devices)

Netflix currently has three subscription tiers – Basic, Standard and Premium – none of which have ads.

At $6.99 per per month, Basic with Ads will be four dollars cheaper than the Basic plan without ads, which costs $10.99 per month, and $16 cheaper than the Premium plan in Australia.

With the new plan, according to Netflix, there will be ads that last about 15 or 30 seconds each.

Some ads play before content is streamed on the platform, while others may interrupt programs playing on the screen.

A ‘limited number’ of movies and TV shows will also be unavailable on the new plan due to licensing restrictions.

Netflix originally said it would launch ads in 2023, but it pushed the launch date forward, reportedly due to the loss of subscribers.

The platform said ads will be tailored to each country and the genre of movie or show to ‘help advertisers reach the right audience’.

Netflix initially wanted to introduce advertising in 2023, but presented a cheaper, ad-based option due to the loss of subscribers (stock image)

The news came after Netflix’s devastating first half of the year, in which the company lost record numbers of customers.

Netflix’s decision in early March to suspend the service in Russia, after it invaded Ukraine, resulted in the loss of 700,000 members alone.

The company’s share price had also taken a hit recently, wiping out more than US$200 billion (AUD$317 billion) in shareholder wealth in the past 11 months.

Netflix hopes its new low-cost option will be popular as cost-of-living pressures force users to cut back on spending or tempt new subscribers to choose an affordable plan.

Other streaming platforms like Disney+ and Apple will also soon introduce cheaper plans with ads.