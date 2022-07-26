Netflix is turning The Gray Man into a cinematic universe

the gray man debuted on Netflix just last week, but the streamer already has some big plans for it as a nascent franchise. Netflix today announced not only a sequel to the thriller, but also a spin-off, which changes immediately the gray man to the company’s next cinematic universe. The company says it plans to turn it into “a major spy franchise”.

Netflix says the untitled sequel is in development and that star Ryan Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo are ready to return with co-writer Stephen McFeely. There’s no word on when it might debut. As for the spin-off, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, best known for their work on the Deadpool movies, will serve as writers. According to Netflix, “the logline will be kept secret for now”.

“We always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe”

“The public’s response to the gray man has been nothing short of phenomenal,” the Russos said in a statement. “We are so grateful for the enthusiasm fans around the world have had for this film. With so many great characters in the film, we’ve always wanted the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we’re excited to see Netflix announce a sequel featuring Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about. [it] soon.”

This isn’t Netflix’s first attempt at creating its own blockbuster movie franchise. The company bragged the sequels to Rian Johnson’s Blades off and similarly commissioned sequels and spin-offs for Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead. Since Netflix spent $200 million making the first gray manit’s no surprise that the company wants to make it something bigger than a lone movie.

Of course, this is all an attempt to recreate the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was on full display at Comic-Con this weekend: Marvel announced multiple projects along with the next two phases of its narrative plans, which run through 2025. to last. .