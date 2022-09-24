Netflix is slammed by viewers after adding LGBTQ tag to Jeffrey Dahmer series 

Netflix has been slammed by viewers after adding an LGBTQ tag to the new Jeffrey Dahmer series, which has outraged: ‘this is not the representation we’re looking for’.

Many called the streaming platform – which has now removed the brand – saying they were ‘delighted’ and ‘disgusted’ by the choice.

The series follows the infamous Milwaukee serial killer who murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991 – many of whom were young, gay African-Americans.

Many hit the mark with one writing: ‘Netflix added the Jeffrey Dahmer series to the LGBTQ+ tag. I am amazed.’

Another wrote: They put the new Jeffrey Dahmer movie under the LGBTQ label and I’m disgusted. IT’S NOT AN LGBTQ STORY LIKE WTF.’

Another said: ‘This is not the representation we’re looking for’ after the issue was raised on TikTok.

Another laughed: ‘My favorite LGBTQ shows on Netflix are: Rupaul’s Drag Race, Dahmer and Queer Eye.’

Another said: “No way have they put an LGBTQ tag on the new Dahmer series PLEASE.”

Not everyone was against the idea though, as some pointed out that the show explores LGBTQ+ injustices at the time.

‘You have to take the bad with the good,’ wrote one, while another said: ‘The Dahmer case is a huge part of LGBTQ history, it’s important that people know he got away with so much.’

A third added: ‘And the Toronto Village Killer was able to get away with his crimes in the early 2000s for the same reason, so the question is still relevant.’

MailOnline has contacted Netflix for comment.

Actor Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer in the limited series.

It will retell the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims and explore major mistakes Wisconsin police made in handling the investigation into the notorious mass murderer who made national headlines for the cannibalism and necrophilia involving his victims.

Crime: Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders he was accused of and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison. He was beaten to death by another inmate in November 1994 at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin

The show also features actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock.

Miller and Jenkins will play Dahmer’s parents, while Nash will portray Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland, who unsuccessfully tried to report his bizarre behavior to the authorities.

Peters has previously worked with Murphy on a number of projects, including nine out of 10 seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the series Pose.

Peters in April told Variety about the painstaking task he had undertaken to research Dahmer in depth for the role.

“I’ve read so much, I’ve seen so much, I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point you have to say, ‘Okay, that’s enough,'” he said. ‘There are beautifully written scripts. You can get all the background you want, but at the end of the day, we’re not making a documentary.

‘It’s more about maintaining the idea and the through line of why you’re telling the story and always having that as your guideline.’

Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders he had been accused of and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison.

He was bludgeoned to death with a metal bar in November 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

The gruesome story of Dahmer has previously been depicted in the 2002 film Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the title role; as well as 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teenage version of the budding serial killer.

Murphy has excelled at chronicling 1990s true crime sagas with previous American Crime Story projects, including 2018’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace and 2016’s The People Vs. OJ Simpson.