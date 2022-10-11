Netflix forced to ‘temporarily pause production’ on Top Boy for ‘creative discussions’

Netflix was forced to “temporarily pause” production of Top Boy’s latest series to conduct “further creative discussion” after lead actor Kano reportedly disagreed with a planned storyline for his character.

The 37-year-old rapper plays one of the lead roles in the rough gangster drama Gerard ‘Sully’ Sullivan.

But The sun has reported that he threw the shooting into chaos, after closing horns with the producers over their plans for the character.

A source told the publication: ‘Kano was told about an important storyline involving his character and he absolutely hit the roof, he was furious.

“It all happened last week when he threw his toys out of the pram and stormed onto the set. He left, saying he will refuse to cooperate if the plot remains as it is. He’s just completely against what has been written.”

They claimed the blast has now jeopardized the entire fifth season as bosses discuss rewriting the storyline.

They said, ‘It threw a spanner in the works for the whole show because it was going to be such a big part of the series. Now they must decide whether to try and appease Kano and plow through or rewrite this important storyline.”

However, a Netflix spokesperson denied the allegations, telling MailOnline that production was only briefly interrupted to allow for “creative discussion.”

They stated: “Producers Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan and Netflix have temporarily paused production of the final season of Top Boy to allow for further creative discussion.

“Production has now resumed and the show will start as planned in 2023.”

Top Boy has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix, with the fourth series hitting number one in the UK’s top ten in March.

The show originally ran on Channel 4 for two series before being canceled in 2014 and relaunched by Netflix in 2019.

It is executive produced by rapper Drake and alongside Kano also Ashley Walters, singer Little Simz and models Adwoa Aboah and Josephine De La Baume.

The next series will be the last, with fans eager to see how the explosive and gritty drama will end and be released next year.