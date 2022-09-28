Netflix eliminates LGBTQ tag for Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story amid controversy

Netflix has removed an LGBTQ tag for its miniseries Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story amid flak for rating.

The series initially hit the streaming service with the tags “LGBTQ,” “ominous,” “psychological,” “horror,” “vintage crime” and “dark” upon its debut on September 21, with many viewers taking to social media to criticize it. supply the streaming service for recording the LGBTQ rating.

One user wrote: “Hey hello @netflix, I COVER that you please reconsider having Dahmer with the LGBTQ tag, especially if one of the tags is right when you open the app.”

Another said: ‘Netflix has added the Jeffrey Dahmer series to the LGBTQ+ tag. I’m stunned.’

One user commented: “If I have to stay in my lane, tell me, but anyone else thinks it’s pretty disgusting for @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?”

Another usage pointed to the tag’s misleading nature to viewers, saying, “Hitting the LGBTQ tag on Dahmer like ‘Looking for LGBTQ content?? Well boy, we’ve got the show for you! Where each episode a different LGBTQ person is slaughtered and eaten! It’s like saying that Schindler’s List is a family movie for Jewish people.’

The true crime series has also been at the center of criticism over the continued commercial success of the true crime genre and the traumatic impact it can have on survivors.

The infamous serial killer was seen in a mugshot at a previous arrest

Netflix faced a torrent of criticism over its initial decision to add the LGBTQ rating

The sister of Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey, Rita Isbell, in conversation with Insider Sunday, said Netflix never contacted her about the series, calling it harsh and careless.

“I feel like Netflix should have asked if we mind or what we thought about making it,” she said. “They haven’t asked me anything. They just did it. But I’m not hungry for money, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid.”

The 10-part series tells the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims, examining the grave mistakes the Wisconsin police made in handling the investigation of the infamous mass murderer, who made national headlines for acts of cannibalism and necrophilia.

The show features at least 10 incidents where authorities nearly took Dahmer into custody but didn’t, prolonging the twisted crime wave.

A user took to Twitter to commemorate Dahmer’s victims amid renewed interest in the case

A person who said he was related to a victim of Dahmer said the miniseries was ‘retraumatizing’

Crime: Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders of which he was charged and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was beaten to death by another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in November 1994

The show also features actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock. Miller and Jenkins play the roles of Dahmer’s parents, while Nash plays Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland, who unsuccessfully tried to report his bizarre behavior to authorities.

The notorious serial killer from Milwaukee who killed 17 people between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders of which he was charged and sentenced to 16 life sentences.

He was beaten to death with a metal bar in November 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

Dahmer’s horrific story is chronicled in the past in the 2002 film Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the title role; as well as 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teenage version of the budding serial killer.

Murphy has in the past created true 90s crime saga with American Crime Story projects, including 2018’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace and The People Vs. P. B. Simpson.