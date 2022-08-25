Netflix documentary about Robbie Williams’ life and addiction with ‘never before seen footage’   

Robbie Williams is the latest star to have a Netflix series about his life that will also show his addiction problems, it has been confirmed.

The docu-series promises to take an “unfiltered” look at both the singer’s award-winning career highs and his lowest moments.

Launching in 2023, the multi-part series features never-before-seen footage and unfiltered access to the former Take That star.

The project is being produced by the creators of the critically acclaimed 2015 Amy Winehouse documentary Amy.

It is directed by Joe Pearlman who helmed Bros: After The Screaming Stops, which followed the lives of singers Luke and Matt Goss.

Robbie, 48, previously revealed that he entered rehab in 2007 after taking speed, acid, heroin, cocaine and “heartbreaking” amounts of prescription drugs.

The official synopsis reads: “The multi-part series launching in 2023 will be an unfiltered, in-depth exploration of a global icon and born entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows to be in the spotlight for more than a decade.” 30 years’.

“It will be about Robbie navigating the media throughout his career, admiration and addiction, professional and personal breakups, reunions, recovery and the impact they’ve had on his mental health.”

“With 25 years of intimate, never-before-seen archive and exclusive access to Robbie; this definitive series is a limitless look at the entertainer and will reveal a more nuanced and versatile character’.

Robbie was a member of the pop group Take That from 1990-1995 before achieving huge success as a solo artist selling 75.5 million records.

He has also appeared on television, hosting the Big Breakfast in 1995, co-wrote the musical Boy in a Dress, and was a judge on X Factor alongside his wife Ayda Field, with whom he shares four children.

He previously admitted that he was only “24 hours away from death” at the height of his addiction, which caused him to swallow a dangerous cocktail of drugs.

He said in 2009: ‘I would do 20 Vicodin in one night. I was maybe 24 hours away from dying. Then I’d take Adderall, which was like speed for people with ADHD. I’d do huge, blood-curdling amounts of that.

‘You can buy Sativa, which is actually LSD for five minutes. It’s powerful stuff. That’s where I was. You try your best to weigh them against each other, but you never succeed.

Wild: Robbie (right) famously embraced a wild lifestyle when he left the band (pictured with Liam Gallagher in 1996)

“It was the American addiction. Prescription pills. It was not the best period of my life. You see Anna Nicole Smith going off – pills. Michael Jackson goes off – pills. And Heath Ledger. I can relate to all of that.’

But the pop star admitted that his battle with drugs started when he was just a teenager.

He said during the interview: ‘When I started going out at 16, we were on acid. Then acid and speed. Then it turned to cocaine. For the acid, heroin. I did that once.

‘I was 19 and went to the MTV Awards and did some ephedrine [a stimulant]Coke, E’s.’

Robbie was admitted to an Arizona clinic on his 33rd birthday in 2007.

He said of his struggle with his diet last month: ‘I’d done some very extreme things before where I basically lived on fresh air; broth, some mango and that was it.

Amy: The producers previously made the Amy Winehouse documentary Amy after her death from drug addiction (pictured in 2008)

“I was so emotional and depressed and had all these feelings coming up because my body was starving itself.”

He added: ‘I’ve either been overweight and unhappy or extreme and underweight and unhappy. Both places have led to depression.

“I seem to have found a middle ground… this is the best I’ve been solid in a long time. Consistency is the best I’ve ever been, I think.’