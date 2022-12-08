Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos says live sports rights are NOT in the company’s current plans

[noscript_1]

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, stated this week that bidding for live sports rights is not in the company’s near future – contrary to previous reports.

Sarandos stated Tuesday that while Amazon and Apple have entered the live streaming space for sports streaming, he hasn’t seen a profit from’renting big league sports.’

‘We’re not anti-sports,’ Sarandos said at the UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, according to Deadline.

“We are just pro-profit. We are still trying to figure out how. But I am confident that we can be twice as successful without sports.

Sarandos also called Sports Rights a ‘lossleader’ because of their ‘dramatically costly’ cost.

The comments arrive a month after the event. Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix was ‘warming up’ to the idea of offering live sports.

Sources claimed that the company bid for streaming rights to the ATP tennis tour in France and the United Kingdom, but was rejected.

According to reports, the company discussed bidding for UK rights for the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and cycling competitions.

Netflix remains out of the sports market. However, its streaming partners are putting their weight around the space.

Amazon Prime Video announced an 11-year, $13billion deal for Thursday Night Football this season. Apple TV+ introduced ‘Friday Night Baseball’ with MLB last year.

Apple also signed a deal for MLS to acquire their broadcasting rights for the next ten year.

Netflix isn’t a stranger to sports on its platforms. Netflix’s series like ‘Last Chance U’ and ‘Drive to Survive’, both F1-focused series, have been huge hits.