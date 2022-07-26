Netflix adds Before Your Eyes to its mobile game lineup

Netflix is ​​expanding its range of mobile games with another banger. Hot on the heels of the platform launch of in the breachthis time, Netflix serves up the exclusive mobile debut of the critically acclaimed Before your eyes.

For your eyes (not to be confused with the Netflix noir thriller Behind her eyes) tells the story of the recently deceased Benjamin Brynn. Using eye-tracking technology, you can experience Brynn’s memories of life as he journeys through death. According to Netflix, the game will use your mobile device’s camera to capture players’ blinks and glances. The PC version of For your eyes also had mouse support, but it’s unknown if the Netflix version will have some sort of touch component as well.

In addition to For your eyesNetflix also adds Mahjong Solitairea single player tile matching game with daily challenges and achievements.

Netflix is ​​steadily expanding its games to become a serious competitor in the mobile market. Indie titles like For your eyes, Into The Breakthe upcoming mobile debut of spirit sailor, and more are offered exclusively on the platform, rounding out Netflix’s more casual, 20-minutes-in-the-doctor’s office fare Dungeon Dwarves. Netflix seems committed to being a destination for mobile indie gaming, saying it aims to double its offerings to around 50 games by the end of the year.