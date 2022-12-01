Netanyahu said Trump’s dinner at Kanye West’s anti-Semites restaurant and with Nick Fuentes was a mistake

Israel’s prime minister-elect has labeled Donald Trump’s dinner with anti-Semite Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a “wrong, wrong and out of place.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to return to office after elections earlier this month, praised the former president for being a “supporter of Israel” but said he should not repeat the mistake in the future.

Trump has repeatedly said he didn’t know until he had dinner with Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist who uses his online platform to spread anti-Semitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Other reports said Trump was “very taken” with Fuentes at the impromptu dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Fuentes arrived by car with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has all but destroyed his reputation as a musician and fashion giant in recent weeks by making a series of anti-Semitic remarks and sharing unfounded conspiracy theories.

“I think that’s what I would say about President Trump’s decision to have dinner with this person who I think is wrong and out of place,” Netanyahu told journalist Bari Weiss, in a piece she published on her “Common Sense” on Wednesday. newsletter posted.

‘I think it’s a mistake. He shouldn’t be doing that,” Netanyahu added.

It was not immediately clear who the future Israeli prime minister was referring to when he said “this person.” He also condemned West’s recent comments about Jewish people.

Despite the meeting, Netanyahu made it clear that he still values ​​Trump, who made a number of Israel-friendly policy decisions during his tenure.

These include moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, ending the Iran nuclear deal, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, and cutting funding from Palestinian groups.

“He has been a huge supporter of Israel, and I am unabashedly grateful for what he has done for Israel,” Netanyahu told Weiss.

“I appreciate anything it doesn’t take away. You know, he was also very supportive of the Jewish people. So I think he made a mistake. I hope it is not repeated. That’s all I can tell you.’ Weiss asked Netanyahu to describe Trump with a single adjective. He chose ‘irreverent’.

Trump was reportedly furious after a dinner at Florida’s Mar-a-Lago with West and Fuentes. The former president told Fox News on Tuesday that he didn’t know who Fuentes was, distancing himself from his racism after a growing number of fellow Republicans pleaded with him to do so.

“I had never heard of the man – I had no idea what his opinion was, and they weren’t voiced at the table during our very quick dinner or it wouldn’t have been accepted,” he told the news network. Trump called the meeting “calm.”

In a video posted after the meeting, the scandal-hit West said he told Trump he was considering running for president in 2024 and that the ex-president should be his running mate. Trump, who announced his own bid for the White House two weeks ago, was “basically screaming,” the rapper said in his Twitter video titled “Mar-a-lago debrief.”

‘He tried to fuck me. He is crazy. He can’t beat me,” Trump reportedly told allies after the controversial dinner NBC news.

An adviser told the outlet that Trump was “totally blindsided” by the “setup” dinner.

The dinner has sparked a barrage of criticism from both sides of the aisle, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who said it may have ruined Trump’s chances of becoming president in 2024.

Two people familiar with the dinner told NBC News that Trump had been warned to exercise caution before accepting a meeting with West amid widespread backlash over anti-Semitic posts on Instagram and Twitter — which has led top sponsors like Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga dropping him.

His net worth has plummeted as a result. West, who was worth about $1.5 billion before the controversy, is now worth about $400 million.

“This is a terrible nightmare,” said a former Trump adviser who spoke to him NBC News anonymous after dinner.

The source went on to say they are concerned the meeting could affect Trump’s chances of clinching the 2024 Republican nomination.

Throughout the interview, Netanyahu seemed keen to reassure both the Joe Biden administration in the White House and Jews living in the United States about the upcoming Israeli government, which is likely to be supported by extremist parties.

He stressed that he would be the one to decide government policy and that he would not take any steps that would further inflame tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. On Thursday, the Israeli army killed two Palestinian militants in an early morning raid on a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank.

Jenin, along with the nearby city of Nablus, has faced intensified military operations since a spate of Palestinian street attacks in Israeli cities in March.

Netanyahu also stressed that his government would uphold Israel’s democracy amid fears he could try to make its years of legal troubles go away through new legislation put forward by his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies.

Critics say such a legal crusade is an attack on Israeli democracy.

Netanyahu, 73, on trial for corruption, will likely have the backing of a loyal and comfortable government majority that could give him a lifeline from conviction.