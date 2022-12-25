Netanyahu rarely chides his own far-right coalition partners

“In the country I will lead, there will not be a situation where a person, whether LGBT, Arab, or ultra-Orthodox or any other person, enters a hotel and receives no service, enters [a doctor’s office] and received no service,” he said.
Loading
The controversy came days after the Yediot Ahronot Daily reported that another member of the religious-Zionist alliance, the far-right Noam faction, once compiled a list of LGBTQ journalists claiming that the “LGBT media” amounted to a lobby of “incomparable strength”.
Sunday’s tumult led Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to voice his own concerns. The president is largely a figurehead meant to serve as a moral compass and unifying force for the country.
“A situation where Israeli citizens feel threatened because of their identity or beliefs undermines the fundamental democratic and moral values of the State of Israel,” Herzog said. “The racist statements that have been heard in recent days against the LGBT community and in general against various sectors and publics are very worrying and disturbing me.”
It was the latest sign of trouble for Netanyahu’s emerging coalition, dominated by far-right and ultra-Orthodox partners pushing for dramatic changes that could alienate large segments of the Israeli public, increase the risk of conflict with the Palestinians. and target Israel. a collision course with some of his closest supporters, including the United States and the Jewish American community.
The outgoing government took several small steps to advance LGBTQ rights, including repealing a ban on blood donations by gay men, streamlining access to sex reassignment surgery and taking a firm stance against “conversion therapy,” the scientifically discredited brought practice of using therapy to promote “conversion therapy.” ”LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations.
The new government includes two ultra-Orthodox parties that do not admit female candidates, and Religious Zionism, an umbrella movement whose leaders are vocally homophobic.
Members of the LGBTQ community openly serve in Israel’s military and parliament, and many popular artists and entertainers, as well as several former government ministers, are openly gay. But LGBTQ community leaders say Israel has a long way to go to promote equality.
Netanyahu and his religious and nationalist parties captured a majority of seats in the Knesset in the November 1 elections. Last week he said he had successfully formed a new coalition. However, the government has not yet been sworn in and Netanyahu and his partners are still finalizing their power-sharing deals.