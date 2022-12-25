Netanyahu rarely chides his own far-right coalition partners

“In the country I will lead, there will not be a situation where a person, whether LGBT, Arab, or ultra-Orthodox or any other person, enters a hotel and receives no service, enters [a doctor’s office] and received no service,” he said.

The controversy came days after the Yediot Ahronot Daily reported that another member of the religious-Zionist alliance, the far-right Noam faction, once compiled a list of LGBTQ journalists claiming that the “LGBT media” amounted to a lobby of “incomparable strength”.

Sunday’s tumult led Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to voice his own concerns. The president is largely a figurehead meant to serve as a moral compass and unifying force for the country.

“A situation where Israeli citizens feel threatened because of their identity or beliefs undermines the fundamental democratic and moral values ​​of the State of Israel,” Herzog said. “The racist statements that have been heard in recent days against the LGBT community and in general against various sectors and publics are very worrying and disturbing me.”