Netanyahu forms government after striking deal with far-right coalition partners

Both oppose a Palestinian state and support the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank, which is another obstacle to a two-state solution, the resolution supported by Palestinian leaders, the United States and European governments.

Ben-Gvir will serve as security minister, with authority over the police, while Smotrich’s pro-settler party will have control over planning in the West Bank, giving it broad powers over the lives of Palestinians and opening the door to a expansion of Israeli settlements. .

Ben-Gvir also wants more direct control over the police with legislation that would give him direct authority over policy matters normally decided by the police commissioner.

At the same time, Aryeh Deri, leader of the religious Shas party, is seeking to become finance minister despite a conviction for tax fraud. He would take over the ministry for two years under a shared arrangement with Smotrich, who would serve the first two years of the term in office.