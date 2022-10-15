Netanyahu condemns Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets declaring war on the Jewish community  

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Kanye West for his anti-Semitic tweets and declaration of war on the Jewish community.

Speaking to Bill Maher on Friday night’s Real Time, the Israeli leader mocked the derision when the talk show host asked him if he would take “retaliatory measures” against West for his tweets.

West’s Twitter account was suspended last week after he tweeted, “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Netanyahu rejected the tweets, saying they were just part of a long history of hatred the Jewish community has endured.

“Anti-Semitism is the longest hatred in history,” he said. “It goes back thousands of years. We’ve had bigger problems than these stupidities.’

West (left, with Candace Owens on Wednesday) posted several anti-Semitic statements on Twitter and Instagram last week, resulting in him being banned from both platforms

The most alarming tweet declared war on the Jewish community, which the former Israeli prime minister mocked, citing yet another example of someone blaming Jewish people

The ex-Prime Minister noted that West, 45, simply blamed his problems on the Jewish people, which he said was symbolic of anti-Semitism around the world.

“You know, the communists blame the Jews for being capitalists, the capitalists blame the Jews for being communists. You have a problem, blame the Jews,’ he told Maher.

“It’s old stuff. It should have no place in civilized discourse.

“That is why we established the Jewish state so that the Jewish people could defend themselves against these absurdities, and sometimes they involve violence. We won’t let that happen again.’

It was the final rebuke to West, who tweeted along with his “death con” message: “The funny thing is I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too. You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who opposes your agenda.’

His renewed attack on Jewish people came just a day after he shared screenshots on Instagram revealing messages to Diddy in which West accused the fellow rapper of being controlled by Jewish people trying to silence his “White Lives Matter” message. to lay.

The post resulted in his Instagram account being suspended.

West allegedly told Diddy that ‘Jewish people told you to call me’ and that they were not ‘threatening or influencing me’

In the text exchange, Sean “Didddy” Combs tries to get West to stop wearing sports shirts with White Lives Matter on them.

“I’m trying to talk to you like a black man. And I’m talking to you because this hurts our people. Stop.’

West replied, “Anything you text, I’ll post.” The rapper and fashion mogul kept his word and posted the entire exchange to his 18 million followers.

The string of texts ended with West accusing Combs of being controlled by Jewish people – an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

‘This is not a game. I’m using you as an example to show the Jewish people that you should call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” West wrote to his friend.

He reportedly captioned the text exchange post “Jesus is Jew.” The American Jewish Committee has since condemned West, calling his post “dangerous.”

Netanyahu also criticized allegations that the Jewish state was “slaughtering Palestinians” and carrying out an “ethnic cleansing.”

“I mean, these are ridiculous charges against that one democracy in the Middle East,” the former Israeli prime minister said. “The only democracy that upholds human rights, defends liberty and is America’s best ally.

“So I think these people need to wake up to reality, but I think that’s too much of a hope. It’s not going to happen.

“This is fake old news. It goes back thousands of years. We’re not impressed.’