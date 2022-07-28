Nestlé raises prices 6.5% and outlook but margins hit

Nestlé increased prices for its products by 6.5 percent in the first half of the year, as the world’s largest food company became the last group to demonstrate the impact of inflation on consumers’ wallets.

The price hikes for foods, including KitKats, Maggi noodles and Purina pet food, didn’t stop consumers from buying Nestlé products, allowing the group to increase sales volumes by 1.7 percent. This brought organic net sales growth to 8.1 percent and prompted the group to raise sales expectations for the year.

But the Vevey-based company said its margins had been affected by rapid increases in input costs, with the underlying operating profit margin falling 50 basis points to 16.9 percent, “due to time lags between cost inflation and price action.”

It said full-year margins would be 17 percent, the bottom of a previously forecast range of 17 to 17.5 percent.

The company follows peers such as Kraft Heinz, Danone and Unilever as they report strong price increases to its customers and raise expectations for the year. Consumers seem to have largely absorbed higher prices for commodities in the supermarket, while cutting back in other areas, such as clothing.

Nestlé said it expects comparable net sales growth of 7 to 8 percent for the year, up from a previously stated rate of 5 percent.

“Our local teams have responsibly implemented price increases,” said CEO Mark Schneider. “Volume and product mix were resilient, based on our strong brands, differentiated offerings and market leading positions.”

Sales were especially strong for Nestlé’s Purina pet food and confectionery, which had suffered during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic as customers bought fewer chocolate bars “on the go” but experienced “double-digit” growth over the first six months. Coffee sales were also strong, partly due to the return of people to cafes and restaurants.

Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said the changes made under Schneider over the past five years, including moving a fifth of the portfolio to faster-growing categories, “will help Nestlé navigate the current challenging environment” .