Nessa Diab hits the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs in a stylish black gown

Just weeks after welcoming her first child with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab went back to work and hit the red carpet.

The 41-year-old radio personality — who has been in a relationship with 34-year-old Kaepernick since 2015 — hit the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs just before hosting the red carpet show herself.

Just before hitting the red carpet, she also opened up just over two weeks ago in an Instagram post about her son’s delivery.

Diab hit the red carpet in a stylish black dress that fell to her ankles before hosting the red carpet show.

She decorated with diamond-shaped elaborate earrings with golden strands that fell on her shoulders.

The DJ completed her look with a pair of purple boots, as she took to Instagram to share a red carpet photo and shout out her glam squad.

‘Almost show time! Tonight at 6.30 pm the red carpet of @MTV #VMA!’ she began, before thanking those who helped her get there.

“Thank you so much to @kidzoly @mtv @vmas for everything and for supporting me in this new chapter of my life! Love you!’ she added.

And thanks to my glamor team as always @linodoesit @marcisaucedony @thealikeener for getting me ready! See you on the carpet! – Mom,” she concluded.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, she also took to her Instagram to share a photo of her and Kaepernick holding their newborn.

“I’ve thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do this because today is the first day in a few weeks that I’ve walked to work with a new life title – MOM!’ Diab started.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby into the world a few weeks ago and we are overjoyed with our growing family,” she continued.

“Recovering from the birth was quite a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t about to share anything because this is so personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!” she continued.

She also mentioned Kaepernick, “the most wonderful father and I am soooo grateful to have him by our side for every moment of this journey.”

“I know that by sharing this, I can connect with you in different ways that I could never have imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed,” she continued.

“And my world just got so much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who showed me how to love in ways I’ve never known. Thank you everyone for your support as always. Love, The Kaepernicks,’ she concluded.

