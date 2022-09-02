Nessa Barrett reveals she was sectioned in psych ward amid bitter mental health struggles

TikTok influencer and musician Nessa Barrett was candid about her mental health when she revealed she came back from the psychiatric ward three weeks ago — calling it “traumatizing” and “hell” — because of her long battle with anxiety, depression, and borderline personality disorder.

Nessa Barrett, originally from New Jersey, rose to fame by lip-syncing videos on TikTok and later moved to California to pursue a singing career.

The influencer gained more than 26 million followers on both TikTok and Instagram and gained widespread recognition for her music, but the social media star is determined to stay authentic with her fans as she regularly describes her struggles with mental health.

On Wednesday, Nessa revealed she was sent to a psychiatric ward for the first time as an adult in a brutally candid TikTok video.

“Three weeks ago I just came back from the psychiatric ward, I was admitted to a psychiatric hospital,” she said in her video.

The TikTok star added that only her ‘close friends and family’ knew and that she had been ‘in’ [a mental hospital] used to be’, but this was ‘different’ because she is no longer an ‘adolescent’.

“It was horrible, traumatic and hell for me,” she said.

She then revealed that she had spent many “sleepless nights” thinking about what to be thankful for before revealing that she was also struggling with an eating disorder and had “recovered.”

Her video comes after the recent death of her friend and fellow influencer Cooper Noriega, who died at age 19 and whose cause of death is still unknown.

Nessa also recently suffered an extremely public breakup with ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler, 21, the two confirmed their breakup in May with Nessa adding that she should “focus on [her] mental health.’

The influencer and singer was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder or BPD when she was 18 and later revealed that she suffered from an eating disorder as a result.

In an interview with Nylonthe singer revealed that her eating disorder started when she was just 12 years old.

“Sometimes I would hide my dinner, or say I ate it in my room and flush it down the toilet in the bathroom.

“I’d try to see how long I could go without food,” she said.

The 20-year-old has used her music as an outlet to connect with fans in a vulnerable way and detailed her suicide attempt in a song titled 911.

The song details her suicide attempt four years ago and even includes the 911 call her father made when he found her unconscious.

‘[I] wrote a song about my first suicide attempt last night. Nessa explained in the caption of her video that shared a glimpse of the song.

“My dad was the one who found me, so we used his voice on it. This is how I deal with it,” Nessa explained in the caption of her since-deleted video that shared a glimpse of the song.

The song begins with the disturbing 911 call her father placed at the time.

‘911, what’s your emergency? Hello? Please send someone here right now. I have my daughter, my daughter, I think she took some pills. There’s a bottle here and it’s almost empty. Please hurry. Take someone with you now,” says the chilling audio message.

She then begins to sing, revealing that her are ‘demons’ [her] friends only.’

The social media star has been known to use her music as an outlet to connect in a vulnerable way with fans struggling with mental health.