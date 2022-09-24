Neptune and rings sparkle in photos from new space telescope
Neptune and its rings haven’t looked this good in decades.
NASA released new glamor photos of our solar system’s outer planet on Wednesday, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The photos taken in July show not only Neptune’s thin rings, but also faint dust bands, never before seen in infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.
Webb showed Jupiter at its best in a series of new photos released last month.
Launched less than a year ago, the $10 billion Webb spends most of its time peering much deeper into the universe. Astronomers hope to be able to look back to almost the beginning of time, when the first stars and galaxies formed.
NASA’s Voyager 2 was the first spacecraft to see Neptune in all its gaseous glory, during a flyby in 1989. No other spacecraft has visited the icy, blue planet. So it’s been three decades since astronomers last saw these rings with such detail and clarity, said Heidi Hammel of the Space Science Institute, a planetary astronomer working with Webb.
Hammel tweeted that she cried when she saw the rings, screamed and “made my kids, my mom and even my cats watch”.
Webb is the world’s largest and most powerful telescope, located 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth. He shot into space last December.
The observatory is in good health, except for one thing, according to NASA.
NASA reported this week that a mechanism on one of Webb’s instruments showed signs of increased friction in one of four observation modes late last month. Sightings are on hold in this one particular sighting track, as a review committee decides a path forward.
