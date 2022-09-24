Neptune and rings sparkle in photos from new space telescope

This composite image provided by NASA on September 21, 2022 shows three side-by-side images of Neptune. From left to right, a photo of Neptune taken by Voyager 2 in 1989, Hubble in 2021 and Webb in 2022. In visible light, Neptune appears blue due to small amounts of methane gas in its atmosphere. Instead, Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera observed Neptune at near-infrared wavelengths, where Neptune resembles a pearl with thin, concentric oval rings. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP



Neptune and its rings haven’t looked this good in decades.

NASA released new glamor photos of our solar system’s outer planet on Wednesday, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The photos taken in July show not only Neptune’s thin rings, but also faint dust bands, never before seen in infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.

Webb showed Jupiter at its best in a series of new photos released last month.

Launched less than a year ago, the $10 billion Webb spends most of its time peering much deeper into the universe. Astronomers hope to be able to look back to almost the beginning of time, when the first stars and galaxies formed.

NASA’s Voyager 2 was the first spacecraft to see Neptune in all its gaseous glory, during a flyby in 1989. No other spacecraft has visited the icy, blue planet. So it’s been three decades since astronomers last saw these rings with such detail and clarity, said Heidi Hammel of the Space Science Institute, a planetary astronomer working with Webb.

Hammel tweeted that she cried when she saw the rings, screamed and “made my kids, my mom and even my cats watch”.

This image from NASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 shows the Neptune system captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, revealing the planet’s rings, not seen at this brightness in more than three decades. Webb’s new image of Neptune also captures details of the planet’s turbulent, windswept atmosphere. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP



Webb is the world’s largest and most powerful telescope, located 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth. He shot into space last December.

The observatory is in good health, except for one thing, according to NASA.

NASA reported this week that a mechanism on one of Webb’s instruments showed signs of increased friction in one of four observation modes late last month. Sightings are on hold in this one particular sighting track, as a review committee decides a path forward.

