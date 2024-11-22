Nepo niece Lucia Hawley teases visit to her famous aunt Nicole Kidman’s home city of Nashville

Lucia Hawley has hinted that she will visit her famous aunt Nicole Kidman when she landed in Tennessee this week.

The Australian TV host, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to reveal that she was spending time in Nashville while sharing a photo from her trip.

Keeping details about her visit to a minimum, Lucia simply posed a sweet image of a cat curled up under a Christmas tree in what appeared to be a family home.

The feline bore a striking resemblance to Nicole’s cat Ginger, and the Australian actress is known to have a 20-bedroom mansion in Nashville among her real estate empire.

In addition to Ginger, animal lover Nicole and her husband Keith Urban also have a white cat named Queen Snow, a rescue named Louis, and a dog named Julian.

While Lucía has not confirmed the reason for her trip, she appeared to be catching up with Nicole and her family in the United States.

Nicole and Keith own a number of luxurious properties in the US, where they reside with their two children, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Two years after getting married in 2008, the Australian natives snapped up a massive 20-room mansion in Nashville in America’s country music capital.

Built on a 1,115 m2 estate, they shelled out $4.89 million for the palatial property, which has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It also features luxurious amenities including a tennis court, swimming pool, home theater and a “hobby room.”

Nicole and Keith also own a $6.77 million five-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, as well as a $13.53 million designer duplex in Chelsea, New York.

They also own property in Australia, including a $6.5 million farm in the Southern Highlands and two penthouses at Milson’s Point in Sydney, which they rent out.

7Bravo reporter Lucia last saw the Kidman clan when they returned to Australia for Nicole’s mother Janelle’s funeral last month.

Janelle died at the age of 84 in September, just hours before Nicole received the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, and the film’s director accepted the gong on her behalf.

Lucia, daughter of Nicole's sister Antonia Kidman and the late businessman Angus Hawley, joined her family in grief at the service at St Francis Xavier Church in Sydney.

Lucia and her siblings Hamish, 23, and Sybella, 17, turned out in droves to support their younger cousins, Nicole and Keith’s daughters Sunday and Faith, at the ceremony.

Nicole’s sister Antonia, 54, also shares another son called James with Angus, who died in 2015 of a suspected heart attack.

She also has two younger sons, Nicholas and Alexander, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Craig Marran.