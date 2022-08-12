Neonatal doctor pleads guilty to hiring hitmen to kidnap wife and inject her with heroin twice a day

dr. Ronald Ilg, 55, of Spokane previously pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including cyberstalking, witness tampering and attempted kidnapping. He has now confessed

A doctor has admitted to hiring hitmen on the dark web to torture his wife and inject her with heroin twice a day in a sickening plot to win her back.

Former medical director Ronald Ilg, 55, said he was a “broken man” when he paid criminals more than $60,000 to kidnap his estranged wife, who had filed for divorce.

He asked the contract criminals to give a “considerable beating” that would “injure both hands or break the hands.”

Ilg confessed to his crimes yesterday, telling the court he was a “broken man” at the time, asking men “not only to injure one of my partners, but also to kidnap my wife.”

Cyber ​​experts say there is no evidence that dark web assassins complete the tasks they are hired to do and there is no evidence that Ilg’s wife was kidnapped or tortured, the Daily Beast reported.

The neonatal specialist, who treated babies at a clinic in Spokane, Washington, was fired in 2020 after colleagues filed complaints about his behavior.

The previous spring, his wife had filed for divorce and after he lost his job, he became erratic, obsessive, and harassed in an attempt to win her back, despite multiple restraining orders.

All the while, Ilg had a BDSM affair with a mistress, involving a blood-signed sex slave contract and a sex dungeon bunker on his property.

In the months after he was fired, prosecutors alleged that Ilg tried to pay dark web hitmen more than $50,000 to give a former colleague a “considerable beating” and kidnap his wife and inject her with heroin until she was fired. agreed to drop the divorce proceedings and return to him.

Ilg’s alleged dark web request to a hit man to kidnap and torture his estranged wife into returning to him

Ilg had been linked to the requests and transactions – which he carried out under the username Scar215 – by a team of British journalists investigating the activity on the dark web. He was arrested in April 2021.

A user named Scar215 posted on a dark web murder-for-hire website in February 2020. The user requested that someone break into a woman’s home to give her a “considerable beating,” specifically asking “severely injuring or breaking both hands.”

Scar215 said about $2,000 in Bitcoin had been placed in an escrow account and would be paid out upon completion of the attack.

Although the job was seemingly unfilled, Scar215 posted another request on the same website a month later asking for the kidnapping and torture of a woman.

Texts from Ilg’s mistress expressing fears that he would also hire a hit man to kill her. She had previously discovered his dark web posts about hiring someone to kidnap his wife

“The target destroyed two families and walked away as if she was doing nothing,” the message read, “I want the target to be kidnapped for seven days. While she is being held, she is given heroin injections at least twice a day. She will learn to do it herself and photos and videos will need to be collected of how she does it on her own.”

The petition goes on to say that “all possible means” should be made to get her to stop all legal proceedings, return to her family and promise not to tell anyone about the kidnapping.

“She should be told that the health of her family, including her father and her children, depends on adhering to these rules. It would be a shame if her older son became addicted to heroin. Either her father is beaten hard or her dog is slaughtered.’

The requested stated the name and address of Ilg’s wife as the intended target. Scar215 offered $55,000 in Bitcoin for the job.

For years, Ilg lived a seemingly normal life. He was a successful neonatologist, ran for a local school board while calling himself a “moderate conservative,” divorced his first wife and married a second with whom he had a son in 2018.

But in 2019, two colleagues in his office filed conduct claims against him, one saying he had harassed them and another complaining about his scheduling practices.

Although Ilg denied the claims – the details are unclear – whispers began to spread through his office.

According to the Daily Beast, workers were so revolted by the claims that many said they couldn’t look Ilg in the eye.

Ilg worked as a medical director at Mednax Maternal in Spokane, WA (street image)

Rumors of him bringing a gun into the office began to circulate.

The doctor was asked to resign from his job, but refused. He was subsequently fired.

After losing his job, Ilg became increasingly erratic. He had already placed tracking devices on his wife’s phone and car – which he said were for her protection – and tried to coerce her into sex by threatening to take her belongings, but now he started harassing her with texts begging her to return to him, and would keep an eye on her at work and offer to pay her to drop the divorce proceedings.

“Ron spirals and gets worse, to where he now threatens to come to my house despite my opposition,” she wrote in a December restraining order, “This must stop.”

Ilg responded to the restraining order by saying he was in a “raw emotional state” due to the recent turmoil in his life and that he would leave his wife alone. Despite that promise, he soon sent her a letter expressing his love.

‘I love you more than words can describe, more than actions can show,’ he wrote, ‘Every fiber of my body, every ounce of my life energy is calling for you.’