Neo-Nazis berated for ‘cowardly’ act after swastika found at Toorak Primary School, Melbourne

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vandals who defaced the playground of a primary school in Melbourne with a swastika have been labeled ‘evil’ for the ‘cowardly’ act.

A Nazi swastika graffiti was discovered on the basketball courts of Toorak Primary School, southeast of Melbourne, on Wednesday by a local Jewish woman.

Dr. Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the anti-defamation commission, issued a scathing statement on Thursday following the shocking incident.

“Another day, another anti-Semitic and racist incident in our city,” he said.

“It is clear that the contagion of unbridled hatred that has polluted Melbourne is spiraling out of control and reaching an ominous fever.”

Nazi swastika graffiti (pictured) was discovered on Wednesday by a local Jewish woman on the basketball courts of Melbourne’s Toorak Primary School

Vandals who drew a swastika on the playground of Toorak Primary School have been charged by Anti-Defamation Commission Chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich by the chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Dr.

Dr. Abramovich, who spearheaded the five-year campaign that led to the Victorian parliament last year enacting a ban on public display of the swastika, said the “cowardly act” was a blatant attack on the values ​​of Australian schools, which should be a ‘haven’ for students, family and staff of all backgrounds.

“Desecrating a place where children play and learn with neo-Nazi vandalism is ugly and abhorrent,” he said.

“I hope that the individuals who perpetrated this sickening outrage will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the new law prohibiting the public display of the Nazi swastika.”

Dr. Abramovich said the despicable graffiti was unfortunately part of a disturbing nationwide trend and served as a reminder “that there are people in our city with malice burning in their hearts.”

Dr. Abramovich said the Nazi graffiti discovered at Toorack school “represents Hitler’s machinery of death” (stock image of Toorak elementary school pictured)

Dr. Abramovich warned that the public display of hatred posed a threat not only to the Jewish people, but to all Australians.

“Collectively, we must reject these disgusting acts and the genocidal agenda they represent,” he said.

He said the graffiti “represents Hitler’s machinery of death” and urged Australians never to forget the atrocities committed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, which killed more than six million Jewish people, including 1.5 million children.

“To draw this emblem of evil is to write out a deranged fantasy: an Aryan Australia that will exterminate anyone who doesn’t fit into their twisted worldview,” he said.

Dr. Abramovich said Melbourne was a city of strength, pluralism and unity, and he was confident the community would succeed in “fighting back against this grime that is invading our neighbourhoods.”

Founded in 1979, the Anti-Defamation Commission is an organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism through education to combat bigotry, prejudice, and other forms of hatred.

In last June, Victoria is the first Australian state to ban the public display of the Nazi symbol.

The 2022 Summary Crimes (Ban of Nazi Symbols) Amendment Act made it a criminal offense for a person to deliberately display the Nazi symbol (the Hakenkreuz, often referred to as the Nazi swastika) in public.

Anyone who deliberately displays the Nazi symbol in public faces penalties of up to $22,000, 12 months in jail, or both.