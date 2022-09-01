Neo-nazi Nationalist Socialist Network’s ‘fascist salute’ outside the Adelaide Holocaust Museum.

Anti-hate campaigner says neo-Nazi ideology is now spiraling out of control

Photo caption: ‘Anyone can guess why there is a Holocaust museum in Adelaide’

A group of hooded neo-Nazis have posted a photo of themselves making a ‘fascist salute’ outside the Adelaide Holocaust Museum.

The National Socialist Network was behind the vicious social media stunt described by anti-hate groups as “cruel” and “ugly.”

The image of seven men was captioned: ‘Why there is a Holocaust museum in Adelaide is a mystery’.

“Extremist groups are active and organizing themselves in online spaces,” said museum director Kathy Baykitch the advertiser.

“These disgusting acts of racist vandalism highlight the critical importance of supporting the education of young people through our programs.”

She said the museum and its educational programs are a counterpoint to “hateful ideologies.”

dr. Dvir Abramovich of the Anti-Defamation Commission said the contagion of hate is “getting out of control” in some parts of Australia.

“This wasn’t just a Heil Hitler salute — it’s a frontal assault on our values, and when this kind of brutal ugliness comes into full view, it reminds us that there are hardcore bigots in our midst,” he said.

The incident follows a series of far-right extremist rallies in Australia in recent years.

Pictured: Members of the far-right group European Australian Movement meet in a park in Sydney

In June, the far-right European Australian Movement group – which is affiliated with the neo-Nazi Nationalist Socialist Network – raised their flag in front of parents and their young children in Hunter Park, Mosman, on Sydney’s north coast.

The group was seen walking around a portable barbecue before a man who appeared to be the group leader said, ‘Okay, we have to do this, let’s get this done,’ Mosman Collective reported.

They then pulled out a neo-Nazi flag and held it up while the only woman in the group took photos.

2GB radio host Ben Fordham weighed in on the incident at the time, describing the group as “fruitcakes and weirdos.”

Families in Victoria National Park left in horror at a group of ‘neo-Nazi skinheads’ who sang Waltzing Matilda, performed Nazi salutes and got drunk while shouting ‘white power’

In 2020, the Nationalist Socialist Network was dressed in black with their faces covered and depicted flashing the Nazi salute at Melbourne’s Swinburne University of Technology.

They posted the image to the Russia-based social media network VK with the caption ‘Swinburne for the White Man’.

It thanked “the students and faculty” for allowing them to come onto campus to advance their far-right “without opposition” agenda.