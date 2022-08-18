NeNe Leakes reveals she got a ‘mini’ Brazilian butt lift as she shares video of her surgery

<!–

NeNe Leakes has had a ‘mini’ Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and liposuction.

The 54-year-old reality star – whose husband Gregg Leakes died of cancer last year – is now an ambassador for the Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery center.

And while she has insisted that she only have cosmetic work done on her nose and breast augmentation, she simply went under the knife for liposuction and the small butt augmentation.

She shared her surgery journey in the hands of Dr. Okoro as part of his Perfectly Pretty You series and said in a video on her Instagram, “I’m just looking to fix my problem areas.

‘So we engaged a ‘professional mini-BBL’. And, I love it. So I’m taking you on this journey with me and Dr. Okoro to solve some of my problem areas and become perfect you.

“Come on, follow me on this journey of liposuction 360 and professional, mini, BBL.”

In another clip showing her BBL procedure, she told fans to look forward to the big reveal of her “new snatched look.”

She said, ‘I did it! I obtained a ‘Professional BBL’ with Dr. Okoro! Follow my surgery journey with Dr. Okoro at Georgia Plastic. I’m almost ready to show off my new snatched look, but I want you snatched too!⁣’

NeNe previously revealed that she had her nose redone in 2016 for medical reasons.

She said on Watch What Happens Live, “Yeah, I got my nose done again. Yes I did.

“Yeah, because it was a real medical reason why I had to have it redone.

“My cartilage grew in my nose and my tip touched the top of my lip. The tip of my nose touched my lip when I smiled.’

She added: ‘But I didn’t get a full rhinoplasty the first time. When I did it the first time, I only had my nostrils on the sides, the very first time.

“This time I had more cartilage in my nose.”

NeNe insisted that she had the surgery done only for herself.