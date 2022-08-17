NeNe Leakes pays tribute to late husband Gregg on what would have been his 67th birthday

NeNe Leakes wrote a touching tribute to her late husband Gregg Leakes on what would have been his 67th birthday on Tuesday.

‘Today is a tuff… every year on this date we would celebrate you! I can’t believe we’re wishing you a heavenly birthday today,” the 54-year-old RHOA alum wrote on Instagram.

She added a photo of herself smiling as she posed with one arm around a seated Gregg.

NeNe continues: ‘Missing the man who always had a plan! I have a feeling you’ve been somewhere and you’re coming back.

“I miss you every day Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH,’ she concluded.

Gregg died tragically on September 1, 2021 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

NeNe married the real estate investor in 1997, but divorced him in 2011, only to remarry two years later.

She was with Gregg right through to the end, holding his hand through his final moments.

In the weeks following her husband’s death, NeNe revealed to: PEOPLE that Gregg’s last wish was that she “go on” with her life.

‘I’m not going to leave you. God will bless you,” she recalled what he had said to her. “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

She told the outlet that the last five days of Gregg’s life were “really beautiful” because he was surrounded by his children and his best friends.

“We were all around him around the clock. We talked a lot and made peace with what happened,” she recalls.

Three months after Gregg’s death, NeNe found love again with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.

She debuted their relationship at her 54th birthday party in December 2021.

A source said at the time PEOPLE days later that she was “very happy” in her new relationship and that Nyoni “treats her like a queen.”

“She can’t stop smiling around Nyonisela. It’s still very new, but she’s almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggling and feeling those new relationship butterflies.

“Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He constantly crawls over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn’t have found a better man to be with after her loss.’

The pair were introduced through shared boyfriend Peter Thomas, the ex of her Real Housewives castmate Cynthia Bailey.

Six months into their relationship, NeNe was hit with a $100,000 lawsuit by Nyonisela’s estranged wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who accused her of being a “husband-stealer.”

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Malomine claimed that NeNe began her relationship with Nyonisela while he was still married and that this resulted in her being suffer from emotional distress, mental anguish and loss of affection.

NeNe vehemently denied the allegations during an Instagram Live broadcast in June, telling her followers that “nobody here steals husbands.”