NeNe Leakes DISMISSES her own discrimination lawsuit against Andy Cohen and Bravo

NeNe Leakes has dismissed her discrimination case against Bravo, Andy Cohen and NBCUniversal.

The 54-year-old reality star had previously sued the network and executives, claiming she experienced “systemic racism” during her time at Real Housewives of Atlanta and that her complaints fell on deaf ears.

However, Leakes has now filed legal documents to formally dismiss the case, along with “all alleged claims” in the lawsuit, according to People on Monday.

Watch what happens: NeNe Leakes has dismissed her discrimination case against Bravo, Andy Cohen and NBCUniversal, People reported Monday (seen in 2019)

The outlet reports that the dismissal has been jointly agreed by all parties involved. However, it was rejected “unconditionally”, meaning that NeNe has the option to resubmit its claims in the future, if it so chooses.

In addition, the documents stated that neither party would attempt to recover costs or attorneys’ fees.

In April, Nene filed the first suit in a federal court in Atlanta, saying that the companies that produced The Real Housewives of Atlanta oversaw a hostile and racist workplace.

Leakes, who is black, said in court documents that she had reported hearing racist comments from white RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 43, to senior executives at the companies, and faced professional repercussions as a result. .

Allegations: The 54-year-old reality star had previously sued the network and executives, claiming she experienced “systemic racism” during her time on Real Housewives of Atlanta and that her complaints fell on deaf ears

“NBC, Bravo and True promote a corporate and workplace culture where racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated—if not, encouraged,” Leakes’ legal team said in the lawsuit.

Leakes said Zolciak-Biermann – who was not named in the lawsuit – first made a racist remark during the show’s first season in 2008 when the cast attended a barbecue.

She claimed that Zolciak-Biermann “said words along the lines of, ‘I don’t want to hang out with NeNe and eat chicken,'” which “perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African Americans.”

That was just one of many examples cited in the lawsuit in which Nene alleged that Zolciak-Biermann made “racially abusive and stereotypical” comments during the show, including using the N-word.

Leakes said in her suit that she reported the entire series of racist comments to the show’s executives, who “did not end their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to end her racially abusive behavior.” .

At the time, the RHOA star’s attorney said in a statement: “From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives. .’

In the lawsuit, Leakes said speaking out about the racist behavior led to her being forced out of the series in 2020, as Black Lives Matter made headlines amid social changes following the George Floyd police murder.

Rejected: Leakes rejected her initial claims that she reported hearing racist remarks from white RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann to senior executives at the companies, and faced professional repercussions as a result

Leakes, a vocal supporter of BLM, said in the suit executives deliberately kept her away from episodes being filmed as the topic was being discussed by the cast.

With the lawsuit — and NeNe’s claims — dismissed, the star is getting candid about other aspects of her social media life.

The actress recently revealed that she is now an ambassador for the Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery center.

She shared her surgery journey in the hands of Dr. Okoro as part of his Perfectly Pretty You series and said in a video on her Instagram, “I’m just looking to fix my problem areas.

‘So we engaged a ‘professional mini-BBL’. And, I love it. So I’m taking you on this journey with me and Dr. Okoro to solve some of my problem areas and become perfect you. Come on, follow me on this journey of liposuction 360 and professional, mini, BBL.”

In another clip showing her BBL procedure, she told fans to look forward to the big reveal of her “new snatched look.”