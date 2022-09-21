Nemesis is closing! Alton Towers announce iconic ride will be shutting in November

Rollercoaster fans said their day was ‘ruined’ upon hearing the news

Fans of Nemesis at Alton Towers have declared that “life will never be the same” after it was announced that the beloved attraction would be shutting down in November.

The theme park announced this morning that its flagship roller coaster will close on November 6 to “go through an exciting revamp before returning in 2024.”

A social media post read: ‘Nemesis is closing at the behest of the Phalanx. You have until November 6 to drive.

“Please go orderly to Alton Towers Resort.”

Posters have been hung all around the park announcing the closure of Nemesis on November 6 ‘by order of the Phalanx’

The theme park said the ride would close to “undergo a revamp” and will reopen in 2024

Meanwhile, visitors were made aware of the plans after posters appeared all over the amusement park.

The posters announced the shutdown at the behest of the Phalanx, a special organization “that had gathered in 1994 to control the alien Nemesis beast by putting a rollercoaster over it.”

Details of the transformation are being “kept in secret,” but park officials said more information will be released by then.

Earlier this year, a building application was submitted to carry out ‘major maintenance’ on the ride Stoke-on-Trent Live.

This, they said, will include the replacement of large sections of the track ahead of the attraction’s 30th anniversary.

Alton Towers announced on social media that the ride would stop earlier this morning

Kate McBirnie, Head of Product Excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: ‘Nemesis is Europe’s first-ever inverted roller coaster, which has been thrilling thrill seekers since 1994.

“The legendary roller coaster is loved by thrill seekers in the UK and beyond, and we want to give fans of the ride the chance to experience Nemesis in its current form before it closes on November 6.”

Fans of the loop-the-loop said their day was “ruined” when they heard the news.

On social media, one person said: ‘Nemesis is going to close??? ruined Wednesday’.

Another added: ‘ALTON TOWERS CLOSES NEMESIS NO ONE TALK TO ME THIS IS THE WORST NEWS’.

A third placed: ‘Alton Towers is closing Nemesis. Life will never be the same again’.

Social media users have reacted to the news that Nemesis is temporarily closing at Alton Towers

The coaster cost £10 million to build and was named Europe’s first inverted roller coaster in 1994.

Riders experience 3.5 G of force as they race at speeds of up to 80 km/h along the rocks and rivers of the theme park’s Forbidden Valley.

It takes dangling thrill seekers along countless twists, turns with four inversions.

Alton Towers said the ride has drawn people “from all over the world to Staffordshire theme park.”