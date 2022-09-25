Nemanja Matic takes a dig at Roy Keane and claims he ‘needs to understand that football has changed’

Roma midfielder Nemanja Matic has hit back at Roy Keane, accusing him of not ‘understanding that football has changed’.

It comes after Keane criticized a comment by Matic in April that Chelsea, United and Benfica would always ‘be in his heart’.

‘Where are the standards in the club?’ Keane asked at the time on Sky Sports. “Matic talks about me leaving, I’ve had a great time, Man United will always be in my heart, oh and Chelsea too, oh and Benfica don’t forget them, they can’t all be in your heart.’

Nemanja Matic has claimed Roy Keane ‘needs to understand that football has changed’

It comes after the Sky Sports pundit criticized Matic at the end of his time at Man United

The 34-year-old midfielder has now addressed Keane’s criticism. He told the times: “I respect what he has done, but he has to understand that football has changed.”

– If I played for Chelsea, I can’t say I hate them. I can’t be angry when I talk to the press after the game.’

Matic went on to talk about how Keane’s famously aggressive style of play would not be possible in today’s Premier League. He said: ‘The way he behaved on the pitch, 70 per cent of it is a red card today. You can’t pull a punch when all the cameras in the world are there.’

Matic has since reunited with Jose Mourinho at Roma and has featured in every league game so far

‘The real hero is when you go out on the street and say something, but he was always very nice to me, so what he says in public, to be honest, I don’t care. I know what I have done in my career and I am very happy.’

Matic left Old Trafford at the end of last season and had been reunited with Jose Mourinho at Roma.

They are currently sixth in Serie A, with the Serbian international appearing in every league game so far.