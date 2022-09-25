Nemanja Matic labels trolling of Harry Maguire a ‘disaster’

Nemanja Matic has described the trolling of England and Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire as a ‘disaster’.

The Roma midfielder insisted that people ‘who don’t have their own lives’ are targeting his former team-mate on social media.

Maguire, who has lost his place in defense under Erik ten Hag this season, was called up by Gareth Southgate and featured in England’s 1-0 defeat by Italy on Friday.

The centre-back played in England’s 1-0 defeat to Italy despite losing his place to Man United

A group of Three Lions fans booed the £80million Red Devils star and some have continued to abuse him on social media.

Matic has since hit out at the perpetrators after previously spending three seasons at Old Trafford at centre-half.

“What people are doing to him, it’s a disaster,” Matic said The times.

‘Everything has to have limits and some of these people who post on social media, they don’t have their own lives so they just have to write bad things about someone else.’

Maguire featured in Manchester United’s opening two defeats of the season against Brighton and Brentford, subsequently losing his place to the defensive pair of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Ten Hag’s side have since won four consecutive league victories without the 29-year-old in the starting line-up, winning against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal to climb to fifth in the division.

Despite receiving a barrage of online abuse from a selection of supporters, Maguire shared talkSPORT: ‘I’m all good, ready to play, I feel fit and fresh.

Manchester United have won four games in a row in the league since dropping the defender

‘On my form I don’t know what has been said, I don’t really read about it.

‘I came off the back of three positive games with England in the summer and a good pre-season. I felt really good.

– It is clear that the manager decided to leave me out for a match and the team has won since.

‘I’m working hard on the training pitch to make sure I’m ready when my opportunity comes. It’s all I can do to help the team.

‘I don’t concentrate on anyone else and what people say.’