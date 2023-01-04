Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of stealing his words to ‘make millions’

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter today attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accusing them of “stealing” the statesman’s words and using his name to “make millions.”

Ndileka Mandela, 57, has slammed the Sussexes for their Netflix documentary Live To Lead, in which the couple used footage of the anti-apartheid activist leaving prison in 1990.

Harry says in the trailer for their latest movie, part of their $100 million deal with the streaming giant, “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela.”

Ms Mandela has said she is angry that the couple seem to be comparing their own struggles with the royal family and life to her grandfather’s long road to freedom, calling it “disturbing and annoying”.

She said, ‘That’s chalk and cheese, there’s no comparison. I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation supported the initiative, but for years people have been stealing grandfather’s quotes and using his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different than them.”

Ndileka Mandela (left), pictured last month with Luvuyo Madasa and Nandi Mandela in London, has slammed the Sussexes for their use of the name Mandela

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela, on the last day of their 2019 tour of Africa

She added in an interview with The Australian: ‘I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the Royal Family. Grandpa rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own way in life.

“But it comes at a price, you have to fund your own life then, I’ve made peace with people using Grandpa’s name, but it’s still very disturbing and annoying every time it happens.”

In the Live To Lead trailer, Harry quotes the great man saying, “What counts in life is not just the fact that we’ve lived.”

Meghan then appears on screen and finishes the quote, “It’s what difference we’ve made in the lives of others that will define the meaning of the life we ​​lead.”

Ndileka Mandela has said she doesn’t believe Harry and Meghan met Madiba properly.

And with Harry’s book Spare coming out next week, Ndileka warned: ‘Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandpa’s life have to his?

“I don’t think he and Meghan ever properly met Grandpa, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they use his quotes in the documentary to attract people and make millions without benefiting the Mandela family.”

MailOnline has asked a spokesperson for the Sussexes for comment.

It is not the couple’s first meeting with the Mandelas. In August, questions arose over the Duchess of Sussex’s suggestion that her marriage to Prince Harry sparked jubilant celebrations in South Africa.

Meghan, 41, told an American magazine that a South African actor told her that his country rejoiced in the streets as we did back then [Nelson] Mandela was released from prison.

The interview with Meghan sparked anger in South Africa, where Mandela’s grandson said his release from prison should not be compared to a royal wedding.

South African President Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana at Mandela’s home in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 17, 1997

Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie walk hand in hand, fists clenched at his release from Victor Prison, Cape Town, on Sunday, February 11, 1990

Excerpt from Meghan’s interview in The Cut about Mandela and her wedding day She [Meghan] recalls a moment from the 2019 London premiere of the live-action version of The Lion King. “I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was afraid to go outside.’ A cast member from South Africa pulled her aside. “He looked at me, and he’s like light. He said, “I want you to know: when you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets just as we did when Mandela was released from prison.” ‘ Of course she knows she’s not Mandela, but maybe even telling this story is a form of defense, because if you’re a symbol of all that is good and charitable, how could anyone find you objectionable, how could anyone hate?

Zwelivelile Mandela said: ‘Madiba’s (Mandela’s) celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of ruthless apartheid in South Africa. So it cannot be equated with the same thing.’

The hashtag VoetsekMeghan was trending on social media. Voetsek is an offensive Afrikaans word meaning ‘to go away’ or ‘to get lost’.

Meghan insisted the meeting took place when she attended the London premiere of the live-action version of The Lion King in 2019.

But an actor who says he was the only South African cast member in the film told MailOnline he was “baffled” because he never met the Duchess.

Dr. John Kani said Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry was “no problem” in South Africa and could not be compared to the anti-apartheid activist’s groundbreaking release after 27 years in prison.

The former Royal Shakespeare Company actor told MailOnline: ‘That was a world event. Miss Meghan or whatever, there’s no way getting married into royalty can be said in the same breath or even in the same sentence as that moment.”

The Duchess faced international backlash after her interview with New York magazine The Cut, in which she said she and Prince Harry were treated differently from other senior royals and felt forced to leave Britain. She told the interviewer that she was pulled over by a South African cast member during the 2019 London premiere of the live-action version of The Lion King, a year after her lavish royal wedding.

Meghan said the unnamed male actor told her, “I want you to know. When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets just as we did when Mandela was released from prison.”

Zwelivelile ‘Mandla’ Mandela told MailOnline he was ‘surprised’ at her comments to The Cut magazine when she claimed that three years ago a Lion King cast member told her that ‘we rejoiced in the streets like we did when Mandela was released . out of prison’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the premiere of The Lion King at the Odeon Leicester Square in London on July 14, 2019

Dr. Kani, 79, said he was the only South African cast member in the film and did not attend the London premiere.

He said the only other South African involved was Lebo M, a composer who was not in the cast.

He said, “I’ve never met Meghan Markle. This seems like some sort of faux pas on her part.

“I’m the only South African member of the cast and I didn’t attend the London premiere… It could just be a mistake on her part.”

Dr. Kani, who voiced the monkey shaman Rafiki in the movie, said he was in Hollywood when the movie premiered in the US and then immediately had to travel to France because he was shooting another movie in Paris, so he could unable to attend the London premiere. . The actor, a friend of Mandela, said the moment the anti-apartheid activist was released from prison could not be compared to a royal wedding.

He said, “It lives forever in our memories of the world. It’s kind of ‘Where were you when JFK was shot…where were you when Nelson Mandela was released’?

“You can’t really say where you were when Meghan married Harry. I am confused about this. She is an important person in her own life.

“I can’t even tell you what month she got married or what year.”

Kani said he was “really surprised” by Meghan’s account of her meeting a South African actor at the London premiere.

He told MailOnline: ‘It baffles me. I am the only South African in the cast. I play Rafiki, Seth Rogen plays Pumbaa, Donald Glover plays Simba, and Beyonce plays Nala.”

He added, “I’m really surprised by this. To me it’s a non-event, the whole thing.’