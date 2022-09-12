Nelly Furtado cuts a glamorous figure in a cut-out gown at Toronto Film Festival’s Lido TV premiere

<!–

Nelly Furtado made a surprise appearance at the premiere of new variety show Lido TV in Toronto on Sunday during the city’s 49th annual film festival.

Hitmaker Say It Right delivered a chic look in a black dress with cut-out details as she hit the red carpet for the new release.

And it looks like the 43-year-old could turn her hand to TV as she stars in an episode of the new show — created by comedian Lido Pimienta.

Nelly’s dress featured a one-shoulder sleeveless design with a cut-out detail on the torso and chest, in addition to a side split.

Her auburn locks were styled in a smooth curl as they fell freely from a side part – while the singer went for a dewy palette of makeup with a soft pink lip.

The Canadian native enhanced the accessories with a pair of earrings, in addition to a stack of gold bracelets on each arm and a single chain.

She formed a storm on the red carpet, vomiting peace signs as she turned her beam into a pout.

And the star was also joined by Lido himself, as the friends giggled on the red carpet as they celebrated the premiere night.

Nelly stars in one of the show’s first three episodes, starring in a scene where they sing an improvised metal version of the manifesto of the far-right men’s movement at a dinner party.

The Sow hosts Lido, along with the puppet’s co-hosts Sunnyflower, Tomato, Tomáto, and Sol, as it combines animated spots, documentary segments, and comedy skits.

The Toronto Film Festival kicked off on September 8 and will run for ten days through September 18.

The festival welcomes a host of famous faces and celebrates both international and Canadian cinema with a slew of A-list guests.

And the festival appearance comes after Nelly has enjoyed a few years under the radar and has taken a step back from performing.

The singer rose to fame in 2000 with her trip-hop-inspired debut album, Whoa – before rising to prominence with songs such as her 2006 hit Say It Right.

It looks like she’s making a comeback as she takes the stage for the first time in five years at Australia’s Beyond The Valley Festival.

Maker: Lido joined Nelly for some snaps as they headed to the event