NEITHER King Charles NOR Prince William will attend the Cop27 summit in Egypt

Neither King Charles nor his son Prince William will attend the Cop27 climate summit after reportedly being advised to stay away by Liz Truss.

The monarch is believed to be planning to give a speech at the meeting of world leaders in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

But the prime minister, who will not attend either, objected to his plans during an audience at Buckingham Palace last month.

And in another surprise, it has emerged that the Prince of Wales, who like his father is also an outspoken environmentalist, will not attend the summit – instead focusing on his Earthshot award.

Instead, the royal family gathered at Cop26 in Glasgow, where the late Queen gave a heartfelt message to save the planet.

It comes amid growing suspicions that the government plans to water down or even abandon its target of “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

King Charles III receives Prime Minister Liz Truss in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church

The palace said the king had asked for advice and was given it by Miss Truss. “With mutual friendship and respect, it was agreed that the king would not attend,” the palace said.

But the decision is likely to have disappointed the king, who as Prince of Wales had a long history of campaigning to reduce the effects of climate change. As heir to the throne, he also had a reputation for meddling in government business, most recently expressing his distaste for the government’s plan to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda.

After his mother’s death, friends insisted that he would not cool down on the issue of global warming.

But as a monarch he is obliged to remain politically neutral and, in his address to the nation after the Queen’s death, he acknowledged that ‘it will no longer be possible to devote so much time to the… matters which concern me so much a lot about. ‘.

Before his ascension to the throne last month, King Charles had indicated he would attend the 27th UN climate conference, known as Cop27, which runs from November 6 to 18.

A source told the Daily Mail that there had never been any firm plans for the king to go, although he has attended in the past, leading to speculation that he would again this year. As all foreign visits are made at the request of the British Government, advice was sought from the Palace.

The ‘unanimous’ decision, it has been suggested, is that with so many calls for the King to be posted abroad, Cop27 would not be the ‘right occasion’ for his first overseas visit as sovereign.

Sources highlighted his address to the nation following his mother’s death, in which he stressed that he remains ‘always mindful’ of his constitutional role in light of his changed circumstances.

As previously highlighted by the Mail, it is understood that the environment will remain central to his work as sovereign.

In 2015, he gave the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris, where he described climate change as the biggest threat facing humanity.

In a hard-hitting speech, the king echoed Winston Churchill in urging ‘the few’ to act to save the planet, and called on world leaders to commit ‘trillions, not billions, of dollars’.

Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo

He also gave a speech at the opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow last year, urging world leaders to take a ‘warlike basis’ to tackle climate change. Although he will not be attending Cop27 in person, it is understood he is still determined to make his presence felt and leave the door open for a virtual appearance.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said in a tweet that he hoped the king would be allowed to go to Egypt, adding that he was a ‘globally respected voice’ on the environment whose participation would add ‘serious authority’ to the British delegation.

While Boris Johnson became an enthusiastic proponent of net zero, Miss Truss is believed to be more skeptical of the green agenda.

A government source said: ‘The palace and the government deliberated separately and then jointly agreed that… he is not going to join the police force.’