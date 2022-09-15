Neil Warnock lends support to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s north vs south all-stars game

Former QPR and Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has offered his support for new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s idea of ​​an all-star north-south game.

The Blues boss believes the Premier League should host an American-style all-star competition that pits the best players from the clubs in the North against those in the South, and the money earned from the game the rest of the football pyramid can help fund .

Despite many football personalities suggesting it’s a bad idea and that there would be no room in the calendar for the match, Warnock has taken the opposite stance, insisting that if the money goes to charity, it must go through.

Neil Warnock showed his support for an all-stars game with a Game of Thrones parody photo

While posting the message on Twitter, Warnock also used a photo of Jon Snow, the main character of Game of Thrones, with his own face over that of actor Kit Harrington, as he supports the Northern team to try and find a possible match-up. to win.

He tweeted: ‘I’m not sure if the North vs South match will take place but if the money raised is for charities why not? If it does happen, there is only one winner!’

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly thinks an all-star game could help fund the rest of the pyramid

Football fans responded to Warnock’s post, also suggesting there would be some support for the match, with one tweet: ‘If the money is raised for a good cause, then I think it’s good.’

Another tweeted: ‘Yes!! Warnock is the king of the north.’

Some people who commented also suggested that Warnock should be given the chance to lead the northern team.

Some fans want Warnock to be the northern team manager in the all-stars match

One tweeted: ‘Surely you must be the North manager Neil… can just see it being played at Wembley.. ‘we’re in London aren’t we!!”

Another said: ‘If Neil isn’t the manager of team North, there should be an investigation.’

However, Premier League managers such as Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and West Ham’s David Moyes have criticized the idea.

The Hammers boss said: “I just don’t know where there is room for more matches in football. We play a Charity Shield at the beginning of the season and I believe we give all the money to charity.

West Ham boss David Moyes (pictured) and Jurgen Klopp are both against the all-star idea

“To have things like a north/south divide right now, I don’t think we need that.

“I think we’re trying to make our country one, and right now we’re trying to build better roads and better rail lines between the north and south, let alone pit two teams against each other.”

While the Reds manager joked and asked ‘Is he? [Boehly] do you want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters too?’