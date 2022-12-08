Neil Wagner signs up to the Yorkshire Championship spell

Neil Wagner, a New Zealand left-arm fastbower, has signed up to play for Yorkshire in their first ten LV= Insurance Championship fixtures.

Wagner, who previously served as a county representative in Essex and Lancashire counties, will join Yorkshire’s Division Two opener against Leicestershire. His contract runs until the end July, during which there will be a prolonged break in the Championship to the Hundred and Royal London Cup.

“We are delighted that Neil has been signed for the first ten rounds of Championship,” Darren Gough, Yorkshire’s managing director, cricket, stated.

“His record of first-class cricket is remarkable and his impact on Test cricket playing for New Zealand is huge. We are fortunate to have many great bowlers within our ranks. Neil is the latest addition to our ranks.

Wagner, 36, is New Zealand’s fifth highest Test wicket-taker, with 246 at 26.71. He He has taken nearly 800 wickets in his first-class career and has a Championship winner’s Medal from the 2017 season with Essex.

Wagner said, “I enjoyed playing cricket in England and it is a great honor to have this opportunity again at a large club like Yorkshire CCC. With my experience, attitude, skills and knowledge, I feel I can bring a lot of value to the team. I want to be a part of moving the team up into Division One.