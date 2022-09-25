Neil Kinnock’s children reveal toll of Alzheimer’s after mother Glenys, 78, was diagnosed

The children of former Labor leader Lord Neil Kinnock have shared the heartbreaking toll of ‘losing a little bit of the person you love every day’ in a searingly honest account of how Alzheimer’s has affected their mother Glenys.

Rachel, 51, and Stephen Kinnock, 52, have described the ‘slow grief’ of watching their mother’s decline since she got the news five years ago, in a column for Sunday Times.

The 78-year-old was an MEP for Wales, from 1994 to 2009, and under Gordon Brown served briefly as Minister of State for Europe before becoming Secretary of State for Africa and the United Nations.

But from a strong career in politics and as the supportive wife of Neil, who was leader of the Labor Party from 1983 to 1992, Baroness Kinnock was left ‘mortified’ as her memory gradually began to slip away.

Her children describe how the keen baker was left behind unable to make a birthday cake for her grandchildren, something she had taken special pride in being able to do for them.

They also observe how Neil, 80, her loving husband of 55 years, may not be the one suffering from the disease, but is still the one ‘suffering’ from watching Glenys’ decline.

Much of her personality remains, they say – the sassy, ​​mischievous and fun side of their beloved mother.

But they also recognize how Alzheimer’s has robbed them of the woman they once knew.

They write: ‘Our family witnesses the daily cruelty of this disease, but the most painful thing is how much we miss her.

‘She’s in the same room, but we can’t talk or get through to her.

“She’s gone, but she’s standing right there.”

Neil and Glenys, pictured with their children Rachel and Stephen, who have opened up about the ‘day-to-day cruelty’ of Alzheimer’s, which has affected their mother since 2017

In an interview with Talk TV in May, Lord Kinnock said the most difficult part of being married to someone with dementia is “knowing that the change will continue and that very gradually they will cease to be the person they have been” , The independent reports.

He added: ‘She’s been supporting me for 50 years and I’ve been helping her for five so I’ve got a way to go to catch up with her.

‘But it doesn’t work like that, as people who deal with the reality of dementia will tell you.’

He revealed that the situation is challenging but he is handling it ‘out of love’ and acknowledged that he and his wife were lucky enough to have family support and the advice of carers for up to five hours every day.

For others without these resources, the disease ‘can be quite devastating’.

The politician said his wife was only diagnosed after a family holiday to Kefalonia in 2016.

‘I noticed to a degree that I hadn’t before that she was slurring words and showing some confusion which could be due to us being in a strange environment and so on.’

But after her son-in-law Stuart noticed her confusion, they decided to seek medical attention.

In February 2017, she was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

According to NHS England, more than 850,000 people in the UK have dementia, and this figure is expected to rise to well over a million by 2025.