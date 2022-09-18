Neil Jones and Chyna Mills walk hand-in-hand after seeing the Queen lie in state in Westminster Hall

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills looked enamored on Sunday after standing in line all night to pay their respects to The Queen.

The pair were spotted among the crowd of thousands of others who queued for more than 10 hours to see the late Monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The pair walked hand in hand through the bustling streets of London after witnessing a landmark moment in history.



Hand in hand: Neil Jones and Chyna Mills looked very much loved on Sunday after standing in line all night to pay their respects to The Queen

The drop in temperatures left Chyna completely wrapped up in her dancer’s Burberry trench coat.

On the occasion, she opted for a comfy look, with black cargo pants and a black hoody.

Meanwhile, Neil wore a black tie and white shirt, while layered with a knee-length coat and a baker’s boy cap.

Neil kept his followers updated on his queuing progress on his Instagram account, with a photo of The Shard and also of a roadside aerial platform.

Patient: The pair were spotted among the crowd of thousands of others who queued for more than 10 hours to see the late Monarch lying in state in Westminster Hall

In love: the couple walked hand in hand through the bustling streets of London after witnessing a landmark moment in history

Neil and Chyna finally confirmed their romance when they stepped out hand in hand on a romantic trip to Paris last month.

It comes two years after Neil’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

According to The Sun, after arriving in Paris with Eurostar, the couple stayed at the four-star hotel Dadou in the French capital.

Gentleman: The drop in temperature left Chyna completely wrapped in her dancer’s Burberry trench coat

Latest: Neil kept his followers up to date on his queuing progress on his Instagram account, with a photo of The Shard

An onlooker in town told the publication: ‘Neil and Chyna looked very much loved and were completely relaxed in each other’s company.

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both seemed happy to be there.”

They added that the dancer “probably wanted to do something special” as it is a “new relationship” and their time together would soon be limited once training and rehearsals for the BBC dance show begin.

The pair first sparked rumors of a close bond after they were photographed leaving the Reality TV Awards after-party together in Chelsea.

Almost done: He also uploaded a photo of a MEWP with five hours left in line

An insider told the outlet that Neil and Chyna “get along really well and he’s completely taken with her.”

They said that Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and “just having fun and enjoying each other’s company.”

On Monday to her Instagram account – Chyna teased a new relationship in a candid Q&A.

When asked who she was going to Paris with, the Yorkshire native replied sarcastically, “A friend” followed by a smiling emoji.

The trip comes after Neil confirmed he had a special lady in his life during a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month.

In May, Neil’s spokesperson confirmed he was single again following his divorce from his Miss Romania ex Sienna Hollen after dating for two months.

Prior to Sienna, Neil was paired with underwear model Sophie Lily Kerr and dancer Luisa Eusse.