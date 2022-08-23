Neil Jones and Chyna Mills FINALLY confirm their romance by holding hands in Paris

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills finally confirmed their romance when they stepped out hand in hand on a romantic trip to Paris.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 40, and Love Island star, 23, were seen Sunday taking a stroll together and looking as close as ever after weeks of rumours.

It comes two years after Neil’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

During the outing, Chyna looked stylish and relaxed in black jeans and a white oversized sweater.

She paired the look with a green and gold chain handbag and black pilot shades.

Neil looked casual in a pair of ripped blue jeans and a white T-shirt showing his various tattoos.

In a sweet nod to their budding new romance, the pair donned matching Nike Dunk sneakers and looked every inch the stylish pair.

The couple enjoyed their romantic stroll through Paris and grabbed a snack before walking away and holding hands.

They posted several photos of the City of Love themselves on their Instagram accounts, but left fans in suspense, wondering if they were official.

According to The Sun, the couple stayed at the four-star hotel Dadou in the French capital after arriving in Paris on Eurostar.

An onlooker in town told the publication: ‘Neil and Chyna looked very much loved and were completely relaxed in each other’s company.

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both seemed happy to be there.”

They added that the dancer “probably wanted to do something special” as it is a “new relationship” and their time together would soon be limited once training and rehearsals for the BBC dance show begin.

The pair first sparked rumors of a close bond after they were photographed leaving the Reality TV Awards after-party together in Chelsea.

An insider told the outlet that Neil and Chyna “get along really well and he’s completely taken with her.”

They said that Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and “just having fun and enjoying each other’s company.”

On Monday to her Instagram account – Chyna teased a new relationship in a candid Q&A.

When asked who she was going to Paris with, the Yorkshire native replied sarcastically, “A friend” followed by a smiling emoji.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Neil and Chyna for comment.

The trip comes after Neil confirmed he had a special lady in his life during a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month.

In May, Neil’s spokesperson confirmed he was single again following his divorce from his Miss Romania ex Sienna Hollen after dating for two months.

Prior to Sienna, Neil was paired with underwear model Sophie Lily Kerr and dancer Luisa Eusse.