Neil Graham Cahill charged with assaulting policeman at Hillarys Boat Harbour in Perth

Cahill has been remanded in custody and will appear in court next week

Police allege Mr Cahill approached the officer outside a restaurant in Perth

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a police officer so badly he broke his jaw while on a night out.

Neil Graham Cahill, 52, has been charged with assaulting the 44-year-old officer outside The Breakwater restaurant in Hillarys Boat Harbor in Perth on Saturday night.

Police allege that at around 8.50pm the officer was dealing with another man when Mr Cahill approached him and attacked him without warning.

Neil Graham Cahill, 52, allegedly assaulted a policeman outside The Breakwater at Hillarys Boat Harbor in Perth, Western Australia (pictured)

The officer suffered serious ‘bodily injuries’ and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.

Mr. Cahill was also taken to hospital after the alleged incident and appeared in Perth Magistrates Court via video link from his bedside on Sunday.

His lawyer made no application for bail and did not comment on the injuries sustained by Mr Cahill during the alleged assault. The West Australian reported.

Cahill was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Tuesday.