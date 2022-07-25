Neighbours veteran Ryan Moloney reveals surprising career change as the soap comes to an end

Neighborhood veteran Ryan Moloney has revealed his surprising career switch.

The actor, who has played Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi in the soap since 1995, told… The Daily Telegraphhe is studying civil engineering.

‘I’m not ruling out anything. I’m taking a civil engineering course, which is about driving excavators and building roads,” said Ryan, 42.

Neighborhood veteran Ryan Moloney revealed his surprising career change as the soap draws to a close after 37 years

‘I like to play with those kinds of machines. I like doing earthworks, all that kind of manual labor. That’s where I am, but who knows where it will all end.’

Ryan also revealed that he has a commercial pilot’s license and said he “might start flying again when the time is right.”

It comes after the actor recently filmed his final scenes on Neighbors after the soap was canceled after a historic 37-year run.

Neighbors was discontinued after Britain’s Channel 5 decided in March not to renew its contract with production company Fremantle to finance and broadcast the series.

The final episode of Neighbors will air in Australia and the UK on August 1.

Ryan recently revealed that he was planning to leave Neighbors before the show was discontinued.

The actor revealed that he felt it was time to leave the soap after 27 years.

“I thought now is the time,” he said to the… Herald Sun.

“But I’ve always said I want to take the wave all the way to the coast, so I’m actually really grateful that I got to do that and see the end. What a wonderful thing to be able to do,’ he added.