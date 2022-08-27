Neighbours star Olympia Valance and her husband Thomas Bellchambers at the horse races

<!–

Olympia Valance looked stunning as she attended the Moët & Chandon Million Dollar Memsie Stakes Day on Saturday with her husband Thomas Bellchambers.

The former Neighbors star, 29, dressed in a mint green strapless dress that molded to her torso before flowing out and falling to her ankles.

She adorned with simple bracelets, a perfectly matched pair of orange pumps and a black headband with a bright pink flower detail.

Her long brown locks were curled in soft waves and pushed away from her face, which glowed under her naturally styled makeup.

Olympia had a huge smile on her face as she posed next to her love Thomas, 33, who was dressed in a soft charcoal gray suit and tie.

The pair were seen laughing and mingling with friends drinking cans of Coke.

Thomas and Olympia spent their honeymoon in Mykonos earlier this month.

The soap actress seemed to be having the time of her life as they spent most of their days on the beach.

Thomas couldn’t keep his hands off his new wife as they waded through the shallows hugging each other.

Olympia married the AFL star on June 12 in a picturesque ceremony attended by 250 family and friends in Daylesford, Victoria.

It comes after Olympia and sister Holly celebrated Buren’s highly anticipated final.

The pair were pictured sipping champagne at sunset after parting ways from the soap.

‘WOW. So, that was it, the last episode ever of Neighbours. What an end of an era for all of us.’

She added, referring to their characters on the show, “Great love from Greece, Flick and Paige.”

Holly began her career in Neighbors as Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully in 1999, while Olympia played Paige Smith from 2014 to 2017, but reprized her role in 2020 for the show’s 35th anniversary.