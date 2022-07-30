Neighbours star Nicola Charles slams soap’s finale as ‘unwatchable’ and ‘theatre school level’

Nicola Charles has shared her explosive thoughts on the latest episode of Neighbours.

The actress, 52, who was not invited to take part in the soap’s final hurrah, called the 90-minute special “unseen.”

“There was no suspension of disbelief and no attempt to wrap up the storylines or even drag the ‘actors’ theatrical performances,” she said. The Herald Sun on Saturday.

Except Guy Pearce. Without his appearance it would have been cluttered,” she added.

‘As it were, Kylie [Minogue] She might as well have bounced around and chuckled at Zoom and it was heartbreaking to see Terry Donovan, a true gentleman and character from the past, hanging from a barbecue chain alone in a wide shot,” she added.

Nicola rose to fame after making his 1995 debut as Karl Kennedy’s sassy mistress Sarah Beaumont in Neighbors.

She held on to a recurring role until 1999, returning twice from 2012 to 2013, and then again in 2016.

On Friday, the star said she was finally relieved she wasn’t invited back.

“In the end I felt relieved that Sarah Beaumont hadn’t been part of the mess that was presented in the latest episode of Neighbours,” she said. The Daily Telegraph.

Nicola also claimed claimed she was not invited to appear on the final episode of Neighbors because of her stance on COVID-19.

“I’ve been canceled because I haven’t been vaccinated,” she told the publication, adding that she’s been “generalized because she spoke her truth” about Covid and vaccines.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Ten for comment.

In 2020, Nicola spoke in a candid interview about her battle with the coronavirus.

At the time, the actress-turned-author said she is “still not over” with COVID-19 and that it will have her “down” for more than six weeks in March 2020.

Describe her experience on Studio 10she said, “I felt a very strange fluttering in my veins.

“I consider myself very spiritual, and I had an overwhelming sense that what was inside of me was not human.”

She also shared a photo of her self-proclaimed “zombie eye” on Instagram, explaining that one of the symptoms is her eye getting “all red and zombified.”

The mother-of-three added that she was “gasp for breath” on her hands and knees on the floor during the low point of her illness.

Fitness fanatic Nicola – who normally runs 26 kilometers a week – adds: ‘I’m still not over it. When it hits you, it’s harder than anything else that’s ever happened.”