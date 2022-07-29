Neighbours star David Clencie accuses show’s ‘disgraceful’ producers of stealing his storyline ideas

Original Neighbors star David Clencie, 57, has labeled the show’s producers a “disgrace” for allegedly stealing his storyline idea and “abandoning him” when he complained.

Clencie, who played Danny Ramsay in 1985 and 1986, claims that Neighbors bosses did not attribute his idea, which was used in recent episodes for Shane Ramsay’s (Peter O’Brien) return storyline, to him.

Shane recently made a comeback after an absence of nearly four decades, prompting Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) to propose to buy Lassiters from him.

Original Neighbors star David Clencie (pictured here on the show in the 1980s) has labeled the show’s producer a “disgrace” for allegedly stealing his idea and “tricking him” when he complained

Clencie, who spoke the very first words of dialogue on the show when it began on Oct. 27, 1986, claims his idea was ripped off after he featured it in an article he wrote for “The Perfect Blend,” which he says is often read by the show’s producers.

“In 2020 I did an article for a website called Neighbors the perfect blend,” he wrote on Facebook.

“In this Q&A I was asked what my thoughts were about where my character would be today.

Clencie (pictured here recently) spoke the very first words of dialogue on the show when it began on October 27, 1986, and is bitter about the action taken by the show’s bosses, labeling them as “not very nice people”

“I wrote that I thought he (Danny) would have been very successful in business and still be very community oriented and very loyal to his family, the Ramsays.

“Then I was asked if I would ever make a return and if so, what would be a storyline that could be good for a Danny Ramsay return.

“I wrote that I doubt I would ever return unless the timing and other cast members like Peter O’Brien who played my brother were there too.

“A great storyline idea I had was Danny and Shane returning to Ramsay St with the intention of buying the Lassiters complex from age-old family nemesis Paul Robinson. And in turn, buy No. 24 Ramsay’s old house.

Clencie is pictured on the set of Neighbors with his signature long mane

“This would make for a very interesting plot with a lot in it and Danny, who had made a lot of money from his business and real estate transactions, would lead the takeover and Shane, his traditional brother, could step in and sort things out with Paul.

“I wrote this idea on the Perfect Blend that is well known and read by producers. Well, fast forward to the last week and the end of the show after 37 years. The storyline only concerns Shane who had made incredible millions from bitcoin.

Clencie claims he was “completely tricked” after “approaching” the producers of Neighbors and “offering” his services for the finale.

“They were so rude, arrogant and disrespectful,” he said.

“What a nasty slap in the face that was for an original cast member and unbelievable.”

David also took issue with the fact that his character Danny was featured in a flashback clip used during the final episodes of Neighbors and that he wasn’t getting any “compensation” for it.

Clencie concluded his Facebook rant by claiming he “deserved better.”

“I think I deserved much better and probably gives insight into why the show is stopping,” he said.

Neighbors capped off Thursday night with an hour-long outing celebrating everything fans hoped to see.

The show’s main draws Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan returned to the set for the finale to much fanfare.

Guy Pearce, Delta Goodrem and Natalie Bassingthwaighte were also among the star system returning for the show’s final scenes. Margo Robbie was unable to travel back to Melbourne due to her ongoing Hollywood commitments, but appeared via zoom.