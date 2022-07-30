Neighbours sets will be ‘demolished’ with fans given just days to visit Erinsborough

Erinsborough won’t be there after this weekend.

The famous Neighbors sets will be ‘dismantled’ after the iconic Australian soap ended this week, with tours set to stop for just a few days.

The very last episode of the long-running series – which first started in 1985 – aired Down Under on Thursdays and Fridays in the UK.

Erinsborough won’t be there after this weekend. The famous Neighbors sets will be ‘dismantled’ after the iconic Australian soap ended this week, with tours set to stop for just a few days. The set with the local pub is pictured

It has now been confirmed that the fictional town of Erinsborough, located on Ramsay Street in Melbourne, Victoria, will be demolished.

Terry Smit of Go West, the team behind the official ‘Neighbours’ tour, told the Daily star: ‘We are advised by Fremantle Media that the sets will be disassembled and that the space will be used for their next project, whatever that may be.’

The last tours will take place this weekend.

It has been confirmed that the sanctimonious town of Erinsborough, located on Ramsay Street in Melbourne, Victoria, will be demolished. In the photo: a police station on set

Terry Smit of Go West, the team behind the official ‘Neighbours’ tour, said: ‘We have been informed from Fremantle Media that the sets will be dismantled and the space will be used for their next project, whatever that may be’ . The photo shows fans enjoying the tour

The last tours will take place this weekend. Pictured is an antique storefront set

Terry added: “While the sets are being taken down, there is nothing left for us to tour, so the tour is being cancelled.”

Although Erinsborough is fictional, the tour’s website states: ‘Ramsay Street is a real street where ordinary people live!’

The long-running Australian soap came to an end this week after 37 years.

The long-running Australian soap came to an end this week after 37 years. Pictured: Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue in the final episode

The likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie returned to say goodbye to the series that launched their journey to stardom.

The epic finale centered on Neighbor Legend Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) marriage to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) in which he would finally live happily ever after.

Kylie and Jason’s alter egos Charlene and Scott Robinson made their grand entrance at the garden party.

The likes Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce (pictured) and Margot Robbie returned to say goodbye to the series that launched their journey to stardom

Channel 5’s head recently admitted that the soap’s budget could be ‘better’ used for other programming.

Ben Frow said: ‘I’d better spend the ‘Neighbours’ money on shows in the UK.”

The show was shut down despite a petition launched by mega-fan Edward Skyglover to save the series that was signed by a whopping 70,419 fans.

In the final of Neighbors, the soap won Australian ratings for the first time in more than a decade. It also ended on a high in the UK, peaking at nearly 3 million viewers

In the finale of the all-star Neighbours series, the soap won ratings in Australia for the first time in more than a decade.

The episode, which aired simultaneously on Channel 10 and 10 Peach, attracted 873,000 subway viewers on both stations, thanks in large part to the cast of returning favorites such as Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

The latest ever episode of Neighbours also ended on a high in the UK this week, peaking at nearly 3 million viewers tuning in to Channel 5 on Friday afternoon.