Neighbours: Ryan Moloney reveals why he never left the soap for Hollywood

He has lived on Ramsay Street for 27 years.

And Neighbors star Ryan Moloney, known since 1995 for playing Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi, has now revealed why he stayed on the soap opera for so long.

He never stopped trying to make it in Hollywood, despite the fact that many of his co-stars, including Margot Robbie, went on to bigger and better things.

The 42-year-old fan favorite told TV tonight he stayed because he realized how lucky he was as an actor to have a regular gig as Neighbours.

He also saw many cast members leave the show to pursue other opportunities, only to later regret their decision when things didn’t go well.

“They always go away and then they go, ‘Oh man, I wish I could come back,'” Ryan said.

“I always thought, ‘If this was one of your friends who had this job and they said they wanted to leave, what would you tell them?’ [You’d say,] “Why? What are you doing? Just stay! It’s one of the best jobs in the world.”

Some of Australia’s most famous stars started out with Neighbors, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth and Margot Robbie.

But many actors never reached the same heights after leaving Ramsay Street.

Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi became one of Neighbors’ most popular and long-running characters.

Starting out as a troubled teenager, Toadie eventually became a lawyer and a much-loved member of the Erinsborough community.

Ryan, who joined the cast at age 15, shares two children with his wife Alison Hayward.