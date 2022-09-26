Neighbour’s note complaining about noisy grandchildren in Sydney suburb divides Australia

<!–

A handwritten note from a neighbor threatening to call the police on a couple over visits from their ‘very loud’ grandchildren has divided Australia.

One parent shared a photo of the note to Reddit, explaining that they had left their children with their in-laws to babysit on Saturday night at their townhouse in Ashfield, in Sydney’s inner west.

While the parents were on their ‘much needed’ date night, their in-laws were left with a note demanding their ‘screaming’ grandchildren quiet down or be taken to a park to play.

‘Dear neighbour. Would you like sound traveling and your grandchildren making a lot of noise,’ the letter began.

‘Today your visitors have been screaming and dragging loud toys and disturbing the peace.’

The neighbor said that since the couple lived in a ‘high-density building’, they had to take their grandchildren to the park to play, as did other residents of the complex.

“I just wanted a nice, quiet day in my apartment, but can’t have that since your supervision of children is non-existent,” the note continued.

‘Lack of regard for others.

‘If this continues I will consider contacting Strata and the police as we are aware of our rights. There is no need to scream.

‘It is our day of rest on Sunday.’

The memo has since sparked fierce debate about who was in the wrong, with many pointing out that it was left in a ‘passive aggressive’ manner.

“I wouldn’t write a passive aggressive letter like this, but I live in a densely populated community and it really gets me down when I hear the neighbors kids screaming incessantly,” said one.

Others pointed out that it was probably a one-off and that the neighbors were overreacting.

‘As someone who has listened to the literal high-pitched scream of a small child and it echoed off the walls… I can feel their pain. But I understand that it cannot be done, read one comment.

“Kids screaming is gross, but it seems extreme if it was a one off and the kids don’t actually live there,” added another.

Others defended the neighbor, saying parents had a responsibility to make their children behave.

‘As an apartment dweller myself, I fully understand their point. We have small children too but are doing everything we can to teach them not to knock and jump around as it echoes through the building,’ wrote one.

“That said, I would expect these kinds of letters after repeated noise disturbances, not just one time.”

Another said: ‘I mean it’s a bit passive aggressive but if the kids were making so much noise what were the grandparents doing?’

‘We live in an apartment and have our 4-year-old grandson staying overnight twice a week. It is the same for many apartments around us. We’re all aware that sound travels, so don’t let the grandkids scream, run loudly or bang things on the ground. It’s common courtesy, said another.